Home FA Cup draw incentive for King's Lynn Town

FA Cup draw incentive for King's Lynn Town
Published: 1:29 PM September 20, 2022
King's Lynn Town have the prospect of a home draw in the FA Cup third round qualifying - if they can get past Bedford Town on Tuesday night.
Lynn and Bedford resume battle after a 1- draw at The Walks on Saturday, with the winners now facing Kettering Town on October 1.
If Lynn make it through it will mean they face Kettering twice in a week - an away National League fixture is pencilled in for the preceding Tuesday.