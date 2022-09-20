Home FA Cup draw incentive for King's Lynn Town

News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chris Lakey

Published: 1:29 PM September 20, 2022
Olly Scott tries to make a nuisance of himself inside the Bedford Town penalty area

King's Lyn Town's Olly Scott tries to make a nuisance of himself inside the Bedford Town penalty area during Saturday's FA Cup clash - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have the prospect of a home draw in the FA Cup third round qualifying - if they can get past Bedford Town on Tuesday night.

Lynn and Bedford resume battle after a 1- draw at The Walks on Saturday, with the winners now facing Kettering Town on October 1.

If Lynn make it through it will mean they face Kettering twice in a week - an away National League fixture is pencilled in for the preceding Tuesday.

  


