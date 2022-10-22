Stephen Cleeve: TV money, match promotion - and a couple of football games

Columnist

I was delighted that over 1,700 fans watched our FA Cup victory over Ashington.

Whilst we did not quite hit the high notes of our capabilities for the entire 90 minutes, we were professional, gave the visitors the respect that they deserved and got the job done.

It was a nice atmosphere to boot, with those making the long journey down from the North East doing their club proud.

Our prize for beating Ashington is an away game at League Two Doncaster Rovers. There were certainly better draws that we could have had, but equally there were certainly worse. I am sure that Doncaster feel the same way.

The TV money is worth some £50,000 per club but, sadly, we did not make the cut. There has been plenty of online debate about the merits of the various ties that have been selected. Naturally I would like to have seen ourselves on the screen, but given the number of non league clubs playing league opposition at home I can fully understand why we have not been picked.

The TV companies need drama and potential upsets; the cup gives them a chance when visiting non league grounds to savour a different atmosphere to what is available at league stadiums and a side of the game that their viewers may not have seen before.

Every game chosen bar one features a non-league team at home facing league opposition and that makes for compelling viewing. The one that breaks the mould and has received the most protests is Wrexham v Oldham; two once-proud league clubs now facing off in the cup, but this time occupants of the fifth tier of English football and the top league of non league football.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney are a draw for the TV cameras - Credit: PA

With their TV documentary and Hollywood owners, Wrexham are now box office and whilst if Oldham beat them, it may not be a massive upset, it would still not be in the studio script (I personally do not think that they will). It is possible that the TV companies have been tipped off that the owners will be at the game and of course there is a more general interest in the club now with armchair viewers interested to have a look at what’s going on in North Wales, so that is good for ratings which is good for TV companies

There were only three non league clubs playing league opposition at home that were not chosen - Weymouth v Wimbledon (very unlikely to be an upset), Gateshead v Stevenage (Gateshead featured last year, play in an athletic stadium which does not quite have the aroma that traditional non league grounds exude) and Chesterfield v Northampton (Chesterfield’s stadium is probably better than their opponents and this one could end up as an upset). We can have sympathies for these clubs, but with a multitude of enticing fixtures to choose from, someone had to be disappointed.

Our ladies team have qualified for the first round of the FA Cup for the very first time without kicking a ball, when our opponents Hitchin Belles suddenly withdrew from the competition - we have no idea what has prompted their exit.

We must banish all thoughts of the FA Cup for now as today we face Darlington in the battle at the top of the National League North. It’s a simple binary equation, whoever wins the game will be top at 5pm.

On Tuesday night we play the third-placed team, Banbury United at The Walks so to say it is a crucial week for our club is not an understatement.

We have come under fire from some fans this week for not promoting the game more. I accept that we can always do more, but staffing levels are such that we simply do not have the manpower.

Reg Clarke, who records our home games, says that it takes him eight hours of prepping kit per game and then four hours to edit the highlights, so that’s 12 hours per home game and an additional three hours for the weekly press briefings.

In addition, Reg edits the footage when we are at away games which we receive from our opponents and that takes a further three hours. Reg is only employed part time and essentially the above uses up all his hours.

The rest of our media team is voluntary, and we clearly need a dedicated person to put out information. It’s a tricky role to fill as stories come out at any time. This week alone the FA Cup draw was at 7.15pm and we announced that our ladies manager had resigned at 10pm. We simply do not have the budget for another employee unless we want to weaken the footballing side.

It is a simple choice about where we allocate funds; we could be far better off the pitch but it certainly will influence what you see on it.

I have been asked by several fans about the 'new' Premier league money filtering its way down the pyramid. The upshot is that it was simply confirmation of what we already knew. The Premier League increased their donations last season and now give the National League £3m a year (excluding the charity side) and that works out at £22,098.13 per club in the NLN and NLS once £1,100 has been deducted for purchasing the official match balls. That has risen from £13,636 and National League clubs now receive £79,166 which has risen from £58,333. The average playing budget increased in the NL from £900,000 last season to over £1m this season so as usual in football, the increase has already been spent.

It is not quite a season-defining week for King’s Lynn Town, but there is no doubt that if our lads can win their next two games it would put some serious momentum behind our promotion challenge.



