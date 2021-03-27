Jackson spot on as Linnets battle back

Published: 4:53 PM March 27, 2021

Simeon Jackson scored from the penalty spot as King’s Lynn Town ended an eight-match winless run.

Lynn had gone behind within 60 seconds, but deservedly levelled five minutes into the second half through Micha Gyasi, before former Norwich City front man Jackson fired homer 20 minutes later.

It was Jackson’s first Linnets goal since arriving at The Walks, in March, one of a clutch of players who have come to the club’s rescue during troubled financial times.

The side that beat Eastleigh started with three newcomers, with a fourth, Elkan Baggott, missing through illness, and a fifth on the bench.





Lynn were behind within a minute after a shove on Dan Smith led to a free-kick just outside the area which Jack Payne swung in, no one getting a touch before it nestled into the far corner.

It sparked a long period of possession, without too much danger to the visitors’ goal, until keeper Theo Richardson had to block a shot by Tom Blair with his legs.

Ethan Coleman – signed on Friday - saw yellow for dragging back Danny Holland and would have been relieved that the free-kick whistled by the far post - on the outside this time.

Smith was denied by Richardson from close range after stabbing a pinpoint Joe Tomlinson cross goalwards.

Then came a series of Lynn misses.

Sonny Carey was teed up nicely by Alex Kiwomya on 25 minutes but pulled his left foot shot wide of the target - arguably Lynn’s first real opportunity.

Gash then headed a bread-and-butter cross from Rob Howard wide of the same post.

Kiwomya did well to chip in a dinked cross to Carey but the midfielder side-footed it straight at keeper Joe McDonnell.

Rather than wondering where Lady Luck had gone, this time it was a case of Lynn being wasteful in front of goal.

Fortunately, Michael Gyasi wasn’t wasteful – from a yard out he couldn’t miss – as he took advantage when the keeper fumbled Kiwomya’s shot five minutes into the second half.

Eastleigh were well organised and tough to break down - and it took a rush of blood and penalty to get through them.

It came on 70 minutes when Michael Gash turned well in the area, but saw his shot saved. Jackson tried to pick up the pieces but was inexplicably manhandled by defender Joe Partington, leaving referee Rebecca Welch with the easiest decision of the day.

Jackson stepped up, the keeper went left, the ball went in the other corner and Lynn had their third win of 2021.





King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Denton, Clunan (Payne 55), Carey, Kiwomya, Coleman (Jackson 60), Gyasi (Davies 76), Gash. Subs not used: Gascoigne, Guimdo-Tasguim.

Goal: Gyasi 50, Jackson 70

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Blair (Smart 55), Partington (Bearwish 81), Boyce, Bird, Tomlinson, Hollands, Miley, Baggie, Smith. Subs not used: Green, Flitney, Scorey.

Goal: Payne 1