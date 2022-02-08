Linnets pick up valuable point on the road

King’s Lynn Town added a vital point to their Great Escape fund at Blundell Park.

It was the first away point of manager Tommy Widdrington’s tenure and only the second time this season Lynn have gone two matches unbeaten, following the 3-0 home win over Weymouth on Saturday.

It was also the Linnets’ first goalless game of the campaign and moves them level on points with third-from-bottom Weymouth, with a game in hand.

Widdrington gave a full debut to new loan signing Cam Hargreaves while Tyler Denton started a league game for the first time since the end of October.

Visiting skipper Michael Clunan miscued and flashed a shot well wide early on, but the visitors were forced to soak up pressure in the first third of the game, while managing to keep the hosts at bay. Keeper Paul Jones did well to come out on top in a one-on-one with Grimsby’s Harry Clifton, parrying his effort away for a corner.

Lynn were deservedly on level terms at the half-time interval, but almost went behind on 64 minutes when John McAtee hit the woodwork from the edge of the area.

The visiting backline was performing heroics but Lynn had chances at the other end, with Theo Widdrington’s shot tipped over and Josh Coulson heading over from the corner.



Grimsby: Crocombe, Efete, Pearson, Waterfall, Amos, Raikhy (Burgess 81), Coke (Scanell 73), Clifton, McAtee, Sousa, Taylor (Abrahams 73). Subs not used: Smith, John-Lewis.

Lynn: P Jones, A Jones, Scott, Denton (Hickman 71), Hargreaves, Clunan, Widdrington (McGavin 78), Coulson, Phipps, Barrows, Linton (Barrett 84). Subs not used: McFadden, Walker.

Attendance: 4,631 (73 from Lynn).