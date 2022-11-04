'We don’t want to be a statistic' - Linnets boss on FA Cup challenge

Adam Crowther wheels away after putting the icing on the King's Lynn Town cake against Ashington to confirm their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington says the stars must align if King’s Lynn Town are to cause one of the upsets in the first round of the FA Cup at Doncaster Rovers.

The League Two hosts will be most people’s favourites to go through on Saturday, but the Linnets boss is determined to ensure his team won’t go down without a fight.

“We don’t want to be a statistic,” he said. “We don’t want to just turn up and people say ‘yeh, remember when King’s Lynn went to Doncaster Rovers?’.

Tommy Widdrington wants his team to leave their mark on the FA Cup competition this year - Credit: Ian Burt

“We want to play a part in the game, we want people to sit up and have a look and see what we are doing from the start of the season is no fluke. We have a way of playing, we want to leave our mark on the game and, ultimately, we want to be in the hat on Monday the same as Doncaster Rovers do.

“I think you have the get the balance right between over-respecting or over-thinking the opposition because they’re from a higher level.

“Usually, game to game in our league, we have been able to say we feel we can be fitter, faster, stronger for longer against most of the teams we have played against, but that isn’t the case this week, we are going to go toe to toe with a proper professional outfit with history steeped in the Football League.

The Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers - Credit: PA

“Danny (Schofield) is a young, energetic manager, he’s had a good start to his tenure at Donny and has a particular brand of football he wants to play.

“I think when you put all the ingredients into the melting pot it is going to be a really good game – they have had an upturn in form and we have done well in the start to the season.

“I think we’d have to be at our best and they’d have to be a gear or two out for us to win, but that’s the beauty of the FA Cup.

“They will not want to be a statistic, they won’t want to be upset, but someone is going to be upset over the weekend and if we want to be part of that process great.”

Michael Clunan will lead King's Lynn Town out at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn suffered only their second defeat of the National League North campaign when they lost 2-1 at Gloucester a week ago

“We move on from it as quickly as any other game we have had,” said Widdrington. “We need to get straight on the horse like the last time we suffered a defeat. If we can respond the same as we did last time I’ll be delighted.

"This is slightly different but it is a free hit for us, it is a game we have been looking forward to, albeit in the back of our heads.

“We've been talking about it as a staff and I don’t think it was the case, but quite often when I have been involved in games it’s when there is a big game on the horizon, like an FA Cup game, that people tend to take their foot off the gas, but I don’t think that was the case last Saturday.

“There were a few choice words in the dressing room, not from myself, but a couple of lads who felt they were at the level they had set themselves and they felt there were one or two lads around them that didn’t do that. The air was cleared brilliantly. I then spoke afterwards and said that stays here, it doesn’t go on the bus, and the bus was fine. There is no hangover or anything like that - we dust off and go again after every game we have had, win, lose or draw.”

Rovers boss Schofield hopes the cup competition can be part of an upturn in fortunes at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“This is the most important game of our season now - the next game always is,” he said. “We want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup. I’ll be picking the starting XI and the substitutes on past form, the way they’ve been performing in training and how I feel their profile can compete best against King’s Lynn.

“I’m just focused not on the financial gain of winning football matches but on building form and momentum and trying to get the team winning as many games of football.

“Every game poses different types of challenges. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup - you get teams mixed together from all across the leagues - and I’m a big advocate of the competition. I loved it as a kid growing up and I love it now. It provides a lot of excitement.

“We know it’s going to be a tough challenge. We’re fully focused, everyone is professional and everyone is fully prepared to compete and try to win this game.”