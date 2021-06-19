Linnets defender signs new deal

Published: 9:33 AM June 19, 2021

King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones has signed a new deal ahead of the new National League season.

Jones - who joined Lynn three years ago - has made 81 appearances for the club, scoring three goals, including the winner against Maidenhead to give Lynn their first ever National League victory.

His season was blighted by two injuries - he is still recovering from an Achilles problem.

“We are delighted that Aaron has committed his immediate future to the club," director of football Rob Back told the club's official website. "He has been an important member of the squad for the last few seasons and he was showing how good he is before his unfortunate injury.”

Jones, 27, said: "I’m very happy to sign a new contract with a club close to my heart, this place feels like home now and it has been amazing to grow with the club over the past three seasons. Last year was a very frustrating one for me personally with injuries but it was encouraging that when I was able to play I was performing at a high level and contributing to the team in a positive way.

"Next year is a huge transition year for the club, losing lots of players who have been here for many years. It’s vitally important that myself and others who have been around here now for a year or two continue to set the bar for the culture within the dressing room as that has been a key to our success in the past.

"I’m working really hard to get myself back from injury and fingers crossed that will be shortly after the season begins! Finally I cannot wait to experience the National League with The Walks crowd behind us."

The club say they are close to announcing new signings.



