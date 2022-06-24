Linnets defender on the move

King's Lynn Town have announced another departure as manager Tommy Widdrington reshapes his squad for the new National League North campaign.

Defender Pierce Bird has completed a transfer to Lynn's league rivals AFC Fylde, subject to FA and league approval, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Bird spent the second half of last season at National League promotion hopefuls FC Halifax Town. He had joined Lynn a year ago on a free after leaving Eastleigh and made 14 starts for the club.

“I and everyone connected with Kings Lynn Town FC wish Pierce all the very best in his new venture and we of course thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club,” said Widdrington.

Bird said: “I’m delighted. There was interest from last week and to get it done now before the start of pre-season is perfect. It helps when a club is on the up, and you know it’s only heading in one direction, and I obviously want to be a part of that.”

His new manager, James Rowe, added: "Pierce has had some promising spells in the National League, and as such, we had some strong competitors for his signature. We are delighted to secure his signature, but the hard work is ahead.”



