Barrett at the double as Lynn win battle of top two

Match Report

Josh Barrett produced more magic from his box of tricks as the Linnets rubber-stamped their table-topping credentials.

Barrett cuts a much trimmer figure now the season is a dozen games old and at times is unplayable. Certainly, when he gets a sight of goal, it takes a special force to deny him.

It took just five minutes for him to make his mark against second-placed Darlington with a fine curler into the top corner, but his second, and Lynn’s third, was a thing of beauty as he dinked it over the keeper. Power, precision, and pure confidence.

Barrett also provided the assist for the goal by Jordan Ponticelli, who has now scored in his last four appearances.

Both players benefited from a surprise tactical switch by manager Tommy Widdrington, who dropped Gold Omotayo to the bench.

Darlington are a team of giants compared to Lynn so presumably it was a case of if you can’t go through them, go around them. It worked – Lynn were too nimble, too athletic, too good.

The first trick from Barrett came after five minutes - Ponticelli found him out on the left and the midfielder cut in and fired a right-foot curler into the far top corner.

Darlington’s first real sight of goal came just before the half-hour mark when Adriano Moke fired in a shot from the edge of the box which Paul Jones comfortably tipped over.

Ponticelli’s run down the left took him into the area but he couldn’t find a way past keeper Tommy Taylor, but moments later he was the beneficiary of a brilliant move. Barrett and Clunan combined in the area and Barrett was, perhaps uncharacteristically, Mr Unselfish as he slid it left for his team-mate to put into an empty net.

Darlington were wobbling and made a double change to try and slow Lynn’s progress.

Six minutes into the second half they needed much more as Barrett, played in by Clunan, went one on one with Taylor, dinked it over him and sealed victory.

Jones did well to deny sub Jack Lambert, but it was all Lynn, who could have added a fourth but for Taylor saving well from Omotayo.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott, Widdrington (Callan-McFadden 82), Clunan, Hargreaves, Barrett (Stephens 70), Ponticelli (Omotayo 70). Subs not used: Walker, Blair.

Darlington: Taylor, Dodds, Lawlor, Sukar, Hedley, Rose (Lambert 42), Purver, Moke (Liddle 84), Felix, Beck, Hazel (Leesley 42). Subs not used: Martin, Barbosa.

Att: 1,459