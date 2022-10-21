Battle at the top as Lynn face Darlington at The Walks

The FA Cup gets put firmly back in the cupboard on Saturday when King’s Lynn return to The Walks for the third Saturday in a row for arguably the biggest game of the National League North season so far.

It’s first against second as Darlington make their way south to face the leaders.

Only goal difference divides the two, with Darlington missing the chance to overtake Lynn when they were held at home by Brackley on Saturday – while Lynn were seeing off Ashington to reach the first round of the FA Cup.

Tommy Widdrington celebrates the win over Ashington - Credit: Ian Burt

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington has that welcome selection headache that all managers want – how to fit pints into quart pots.

He gave Josh Coulson a rest to get more minutes into Kyle Callan-McFadden last weekend. The Irishman had just under an hour but Widdrington is a manager who is extra careful when it comes to his players’ fitness levels. Even now, the participation of players like Ben Stephens and Josh Barrett is intensely scrutinised given they missed some of pre-season.

The workload and work-rate that Widdrington demands of his players means it has to be that way. No one is spared. And with a relentless schedule to boot.

“If you look at the schedule now we have got through (the cup), we don’t have a break at all during November, it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday all the way and from the last week in October,” said Widdrington.

“So from that point of view we will need all the players.”

After Darlington comes a visit from Banbury – currently third, three points behind - on Tuesday.

“What we can’t do and we wouldn’t is take our foot off the pedal when you know the teams that are breathing down your neck are coming to your place, so from our point of view these are the games we want to be involved with, top-of-the-table clashes, the FA Cup against EFL clubs,” said Widdrington. “Everybody wants to be at the best kevels they can and I want the players to experience that kind of thing.”

The reintroduction of Callan-McFadden is perfectly-timed.

“I have to have an eye on the schedule ahead of us,” said Widdrington. “There will not be many of them who will play every single game from the end of October through to the end of November, I don’t think, and the more I can get on the pitch the better – ideally I would like to have got the game (against Ashington) put away earlier so I could have got one or two of the younger ones on the pitch.”

Widdrington’s counterpart, Alun Armstrong, will be hoping to stretch his team’s run to nine matches. He has new signing from Boston United, Joe Leesley, available, but full-back Kallum Griffiths and centre-half David Wheater are both injured.

Armstrong claims he is surprised his team are doing so well – but is asking for realistic expectations from the fans.

“If someone said to me at the start of the season you’d be first and second in October I would have laughed, but we are where we are and we’re doing reasonably well, although sometimes I am a bit baffled,” he said. “The fans’ response on Saturday when we got booed off after drawing against Brackley, was extremely disappointing, considering we have taken 19 points out of 21.

“We have got to realise we are a part-time team and we’re probably fighting above our weight at this moment in time and we’ve got to continue to do that. For us to be successful we have got to over-achieve massively. Nothing's changed on that front, so expectation needs to be toned down a little bit.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and see where it gets. But we are not anywhere near the finished article – we shouldn’t be up there doing what we are doing but we are and we have got to continue doing what we’re doing.

“We are probably going to go there as underdogs. People are expecting we will go there and turn them over but that’s not the case. We will have a good go, we won’t sit back and not do anything. But you have to remember they have just come down and they ran away with the league the last time they were in it so it is going to be a really tough game.”







