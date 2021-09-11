Linnets run out of luck against leaders Dagenham

Published: 7:23 PM September 11, 2021

New signing Zain Walker on the run for King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town suffered their third consecutive defeat in a classic game of two halves at The Walks.

Lynn were irresistible at times in the opening half, full of quality, inventiveness and swagger,

But within two minutes of the restart they were behind and a second goal, two minutes from time ended the Linnets’ hopes - although Junior Morias’s injury-time goal made for a frantic final few minutes.

It was harsh on Lynn, who again pushed one of the National League’s top sides to the brink without being able to push them over.

Lynn started positively, Ethan Coleman testing the keeper with a grass-cutter inside five minutes, as they tried to shake off the habit of conceding early goals.

The impressive Joe Rowley did the same as Dagenham failed to clear

Lovely work from new signing Zain Walker freed Ross Barrows on the right to put in a low cross which the sliding Morias was a foot away from connecting.

Rowley and McGavin were pulling the strings as Lynn employed an impressive press which forced Dagenham into errors.

Morias was making some excellent runs but if there was a fault it was that the passes to him were doing him few favours.

Lynn should have been ahead on 21 minutes, Barrows just unable to direct a magnificent pass from McGavin into the area towards goal.

Coleman joined in the fun with a raking ball into the box which Tyler Denton got his head to, although it was easy for keeper Elliot Justham.

McGavin drove into the area to tee up Morias who turned well but flashed his shot wide.

It took Dagenham half an hour to emerge from their shell, although initially only for a quick look: Mauro Vilhete looked to be their dangerman but almost disproved that with a tame shot.

Morias brought off as lovely round-the-corner pass for Walker, but Dagenham cleared.

Walker and Barrows joined in the fun as Lynn showed off their box of tricks.

McGavin deserved a goal and almost got it in the final moments of the first half when Rowley teed him up from 20 yards but Eastham pushed his drive around the left post.

The problem with being in the ascendancy is you can go to sleep, and Lynn did that within a couple of minutes of the restart, when half-time sub Myles Weston crossed from the left, George Saunders nodded the ball back across the area and Josh Walker tapped it home.

Vilhete somehow managed to miss from 10 yards as Dagenham ripped the defence apart.

The tables had been turned in a big way and Lynn were in need of the battling spirit of a week earlier when they came from behind to draw at Eastleigh.

Tyler Denton make a challenge during King's Lynn Town's game against Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt

Walker was denied a second by Lynn keeper Paul Jones on 64 minutes, but it was clear Dagenham were looking to kill off the home resistance.

Lynn raised their game, but not to the levels of the first half, and Dagenham’s defence had shed its earlier nervous disposition.

Dagenham then completed the job two minutes from the end of normal time when they ripped open Lynn’s right flank open and Weston made it 2-0.

Morias’s efforts were rewarded when he fired home in time added on, but it was too little, too late.

King’s Lynn Town: Jones, Barrows, Fernandez, Bowry (Sundire 80), Bird, Denton, Coleman, McGavin (Clunan 74), Rowley, Walker (Linton 67), Morias. Subs not used: Callan-McFadden, Jones.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Saunders, Phipps (Weston 46), Ling, Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Rance 90), McCallum. Subs not used: Clark, Wilson, Scott.



