Linnets maintain unbeaten run

King’s Lynn stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games thanks to a 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton.

Cameron Hargreaves’s 63rd-minute equaliser earned Lynn a valuable point on the road after they had gone behind five minutes into the second half.

The Linnets remain top of the National League North table, but their advantage has been cut to two points, after Banbury beat Scarborough 2-1 to leapfrog them into second place.

Lynn return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Kettering, who are third from bottom of the table after losing 3-0 at home to Kidderminster.

Curzon Ashton: Nash, Renshaw, Hampson, Poscha, Matthews, Walker (Hall 39), Peers (Waring 80), Hancock (Dimaio 84), Hayhurst, Richards, Mahon, Barton Subs not used: Ollerenshaw, Hobson.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones (Stephens 76), Crowther, Coulson, Denton (Fleming 26), Scott, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves (Barrett 83), Ponticelli, Omotayo. Subs not used: Charles, Keller.



