'For their sake I hope we get a plum draw in the next round' - Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington knew what it would take to ensure King’s Lynn Town were in the hat for the second-round draw – and the person who would put them there.

Lynn needed their A game to overcome Doncaster – and got it.

Then they needed the manager’s pre-match prediction to come true – and got it.

“I told Goldie before the game when I left him out of the starting XI that he’d score the winning goal,” said Widdrington, in the casual sort of manner of a man for whom everything has just gone to plan.

Gold Omotayo celebrates after scoring Lynn's winner - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn dominated Doncaster for large parts to the extent that it really was difficult to tell which was the League Two side and which was from the National League North.

But they had nothing to show for their efforts until Widdrington’s substitutions combined with lethal effect.

Gold Omotayo had already warmed to the task before Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain – who had only signed for Lynn the previous day – joined him 10 minutes later. Within moments of his introduction, Lynn seized their moment – the debutant launched a huge throw-in down the right, Omotayo got his head to it, and glanced in the most deserved of goals.

Lynn's new signing Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain - Credit: Ian Burt

Cue an eruption from 660 Lynn fans behind the goal that put any of Saturday night’s fireworks events to silent shame.

When the final whistle went, Widdrington and everyone else associated with the team joined them. It was magnificent mayhem.

When the dust finally began to settle, Widdrington explained what had just happened.

“At the end of the day we have won 1-0 – we haven’t done that very often this season, but I feel our game was such that the way they played suited us as well," he said. "We didn’t come here and try and kick them off the pitch. We tried to play football and they do allow you to do that.

“I said in the run-up that we had to put our A game out there and I think that was probably as a good a performance collectively as we have had for a while. And it’s not bad to do it on a stage like this.

“I have just said to them for their sake I hope we get a plum draw in the next round because I think to a man they absolutely deserve it.”

It was difficult to find an argument for the hosts who were second best all afternoon.

Rovers boss Kevin Schofield, to his credit, recognised Lynn deserved the fulsome praise that came their way.

“It’s a difficult one to take,” he said. “I thought King’s Lynn deserved their win.

“There weren’t many positives from the game and I’m a little bit disappointed in terms of what I’ve seen building up to this game in the previous fixtures.

"I’ve given the players a lot of praise because I’ve seen a lot of positives previously but today we fell short.

“Fundamentally we were second today in terms of the physical duels, the first and second and balls.

"We found it very difficult to build play in terms of how we have done in the past – to have the ball and progress up the pitch.

"I think a mixture of those two factors were the reasons behind it.

"We knew King’s Lynn were a good team at the level they are playing at. They’re very aggressive and they want to get up against your players.

“We invited the press onto us and we didn’t find the solutions.”

The second round draw will be screened live on BBC Two on Monday night, from 7pm.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Maxwell, Williams, Miller, Taylor (Molyneux 57), Biggins (Clayton 57), Long, Hurst (Woltman 82), Faulkner, Close (Agard 86). Subs not used: Oram, Barlow, Seaman, Whiting, Flint.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Coulson, Crowther, Denton, Scott, Widdrington (Oxlaide-Chamberlain 82), Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Walker 90), Barrett (Omotayo 72). Subs not used: Blair, Callan-McFadden, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.

Goal: Omotayo 83

Att: 3,965 (661 Lynn)



