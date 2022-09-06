Ex-King's Lynn boss takes over at rivals

Former King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is the new manager of Boston United - Credit: Ian Burt

Former King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has been appointed manager of Boston United.

The Pilgrims - bottom of the National League North - confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they had parted company with first team manager Paul Cox.

Culverhouse left Lynn in November on the back of a run of eight league defeats in a row which has left the Linnets second from bottom of the National League. Tommy Widdrington took over but was unable to stave off relegation.

Former Norwich City defender Culverhouse had two spells as manager at The Walks and won promotion in 2019 and 2020.

He joined Kettering Town, succeeding Cox, and left in May after guiding the Poppies to the cusp of the play-offs.

Culverhouse 's first game in charge of Boston will be at Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Boston and Lynn clash in the National League North over the festive period - they travel to Boston on Boxing Day before they face each other again at Lynn on New Year's Day.



