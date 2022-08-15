News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn Town confirm new signing

Mark Armstrong

Published: 1:53 PM August 15, 2022
Ben Siggers King's Lynn Town

Ben Siggers has signed a deal with King's Lynn Town - Credit: King's Lynn Town FC

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed the signing of Ben Siggers after a successful trial. 

The 18-year-old, who has been involved in a number of pre-season friendlies for Lynn as a trialist, will be available for the Linnets’ National League North clash at home to Brackley on Tuesday night. 

Manager Tommy Widdrington said: “Having taken the opportunity to train with us throughout pre-season, Ben has impressed us all with his energy, appetite and general output not just in training, but also when appearing as a trialist in most of the pre-season games. 

“He’s a left-sided player who is comfortable in any role down the left side of the pitch which adds to our options there. 

“Having spent some time in senior football whilst at Stevenage, it may be that a loan is what is required initially, but I’d have no problem using him in our own match day squad.” 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

