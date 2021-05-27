End of an era for King's Lynn Town with key duo set for exit

Updated

King’s Lynn Town duo Ryan Jarvis and Michael Gash will leave the club at the end of the season.

The pair will be involved in the club’s final National League Premier game of the season against Aldershot on Saturday before seeking pastures new.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back recently admitted the club will embark on a rebuilding job in terms of the squad over the summer as they look to respond to a difficult campaign.

But the departures of Jarvis and Gash marks the end of an era with both having had major roles in Lynn’s rise to the top of the non league pyramid.

Gash told the club website: "It has been a fantastic four seasons and I have enjoyed every moment of it. The club wants to move in a different direction next season from when I first joined.

"I have a full time job as a tree surgeon working five days a week and having taken things into consideration, including my family, it will not be possible for me to make the commitment the club is looking for.

"Since my arrival here I have always been looked after very well, been paid every week and had the very good fortune of playing with some very good players as well as making some tremendous friends as well.

"Ian (Culverhouse) is the best manager I have ever played under in my entire career, everything from man management to coaching is always spot on with him. I cannot thank him enough."

Jarvis, who started his career at Norwich City, was one of Culverhouse’s first signings at The Walks when he was brought in from Lowestoft Town whilst Gash was signed as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after leaving Barnet.

Jarvis would go on to make 150 appearances for the club whilst Gash made 160, plundering 42 goals as well as establishing a partnership up front with Adam Marriott that fans will talk about for many generations.

Their four seasons have been eventful. The first ended in play-off final defeat, the second play-off final glory and the third promotion as champions during a reduced 2019/20 season due to covid-19.

Jarvis admitted he couldn't commit to the time necessary next season with Lynn as he looks to kick on with his own coaching career.

"I have a coaching role at the Norwich City Foundation and I simply could not say yes to the extra commitment needed for next season," said Jarvis. "I have worked very hard on my coaching role and it is something that I enjoy doing now and also for the future. I can never half commit to anything in life and for me to have done that would have been wrong.

"I’m 35 next month and not getting any younger. The gaffer has to look at new options and begin building another squad which happens within football.

"I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many highlights whilst playing for the club, far too many to remember really. However, some of the football that we have played as a team and at times with friends I have known for years will always stick in the memory .

"The first season I was here when we lost the play off final to Slough provided me with many 'wow' moments. Some of the play was outstanding and so enjoyable. The manager is without question the best I will ever play for, I have no doubt about that, no words can describe.

"I must thank all of the supporters for the incredible support, both home and away, during the last few seasons. When they turn up in their numbers and really get behind you The Walks is a tremendous place to play and I feel fortunate to have felt that noise and passion on several occasions."

