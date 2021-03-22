King's Lynn Town complete double signing

Published: 4:52 PM March 22, 2021

Elkan Baggott in action against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls - Credit: Archant

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed the signings of Rob Howard and Elkan Baggott with the pair set to make their National League debuts at Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Right-back Howard, 21, joins for the rest of the season from Southend United whilst centre half Baggott will also complete the campaign with the Linnets.

Baggott, an Indonesian Under-19 international, joins from Ipswich Town having made his senior debut earlier this season in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse has been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements having seen his playing squad decimated by the need to furlough players to save money due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Linnets will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Torquay at the weekend when they travel to the north west on Tuesday.