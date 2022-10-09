IN PICTURES: King's Lynn Town's victory over Chorley

Published:
4:13 PM October 9, 2022
Photographer Ian Burt captured some great shots as King's Lynn Town beat Chorley 2-0 on Saturday.
Here's the best of them from the master...
Kyle Callan-McFadden and his daughter share a nice moment with assistant manager Hugo Langton at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt
A pumped up Michael Clunan runs over to his team-mates after Adam Crowther scored Lynn's second goal of the game
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Coulson got up highest from Michael Clunan's corner, which resulted in Adam Crowther scoring Lynn's second goal of the game
- Credit: Ian Burt
Pin ball inside the Chorley penalty area
- Credit: Ian Burt
Adam Crowther all smiles after securing the three points
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ben Stephens was booked for this challenge
- Credit: Ian Burt
Aaron Jones tries to get away from his marker
- Credit: Ian Burt
Kyle Callan-McFadden was penalised for this attempt to win the ball
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ben Stephens ran over to the crowd after a youngster had dropped his season ticket!
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Coulson points to where he wanted Olly Scott to be for his pass
- Credit: Ian Burt
Michael Clunan is bundled to the floor
- Credit: Ian Burt
Gold Omotayo tries to stay on the ball
- Credit: Ian Burt
Michael Clunan and Josh Barrett at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt