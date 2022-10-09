News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Gallery

IN PICTURES: King's Lynn Town's victory over Chorley

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:13 PM October 9, 2022
Josh Coulson and Gold Omotayo after Lynn secured all three points against Chorley - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson and Gold Omotayo after Lynn secured all three points against Chorley - Credit: Ian Burt

Photographer Ian Burt captured some great shots as King's Lynn Town beat Chorley 2-0 on Saturday.

Here's the best of them from the master...

Kyle Callan-McFadden and his daughter share a nice moment with Hugo Langton at full-time

Kyle Callan-McFadden and his daughter share a nice moment with assistant manager Hugo Langton at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

A pumped up Michael Clunan runs over to his team mates after Adam Crowther scored

A pumped up Michael Clunan runs over to his team-mates after Adam Crowther scored Lynn's second goal of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson got up highest from Michael Clunan's corner, which resulted in Adam Crowther scoring

Josh Coulson got up highest from Michael Clunan's corner, which resulted in Adam Crowther scoring Lynn's second goal of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Pin ball inside the Chorley penalty area

Pin ball inside the Chorley penalty area - Credit: Ian Burt

Adam Crowther all smiles after securing the three points in Lynn's match against Chorley

Adam Crowther all smiles after securing the three points - Credit: Ian Burt

Ben Stephens was booked for this challenge

Ben Stephens was booked for this challenge - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones tries to get away from his marker

Aaron Jones tries to get away from his marker - Credit: Ian Burt

Kyle Callan-McFadden was penalised for this attempt to win the ball

Kyle Callan-McFadden was penalised for this attempt to win the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Ben Stephens ran over to the crowd after a youngster had dropped his season ticket

Ben Stephens ran over to the crowd after a youngster had dropped his season ticket! - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson points to where he wanted Olly Scott to be for his pass

Josh Coulson points to where he wanted Olly Scott to be for his pass - Credit: Ian Burt

Michael Clunan is bundled to the floor

Michael Clunan is bundled to the floor - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo tries to stay on the ball

Gold Omotayo tries to stay on the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Michael Clunan and Josh Barrett at full-time

Michael Clunan and Josh Barrett at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon