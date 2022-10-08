Linnets stay top after comfortable home win

Adam Crowther scored his first King’s Lynn Town goal to help the Linnets to another weekend at the top of the table.

The 21-year-old summer signing capped a fine performance with a 72nd-minute close-range effort for Lynn, who had gone ahead through Jordan Ponticelli with virtually the final kick of the first half.

Lynn had made their intentions known from the start – inside the opening 15 minutes they had hit the woodwork twice and forced a superb finger-tip save from visiting keeper Matt Urwin.

Olly Scott rattled the bar with a free-kick from the right after a foul on Aaron Jones, then three minutes later it was the turn of Ben Stephens to shake the frame of the goal, this time as he drove forward, firing in a shot from 25 yards.

Ponticelli was denied by Urwin, who tipped over his drive from the edge of the box after a nice flick-on by Gold Omotayo.

Lynn had settled well, the passing game was working, and Ponticelli was beginning to cause problems.

It wasn't all one-way traffic; Jon Ustabasi stung Paul Jones’s finger-tips at the other end while Stephens volleyed wide from another Omotayo nod-down as Lynn looked to get some reward for their endeavours in the final third.

It looked like Lynn would go in level, but then Josh Barrett took possession on the right, looked up, saw Ponticelli 10 yards out and the striker guided a superb header into the bottom left corner.

It was a lead Lynn deserved, but Ustabasi should have levelled from an Adam Blakeman free-kick, heading tamely over. Another chance went begging when Paul Jones saved with his legs from Joe Nolan.

Barrett saw a shot parried by Urwin as Lynn broke but the much-needed second goal was proving elusive.

The need for that safety gap was almost proved when Jones came to the rescue again as he kept out Connor Hall’s left-foot.

But the security goal finally came from an unlikely source – Michal Clunan swung in a corner from the tight, the keeper kept out a first effort before a bit of pinball in the area which ended with Crowther blasting home from close range.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Scott, Stephens (Keller 90), Barrett (Callan-McFadden 63), Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Charles 77), Omotayo. Subs not used: Knowles, Siggers, Walker.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Challoner 72), Leather, Wilson (Smith 67), Blakeman, Tomlinson (Owens 67), Nolan, Calveley, Hall, Ustabasi, Whitehouse. Subs not used: Johnson, Shenton.

Att: 871