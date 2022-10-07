Widdrington wants six-shooters to maintain their high standards

Tommy Widdrington won’t allow his King’s Lynn Town players to take their eyes off the ball when they look to get back to winning ways in the National League North.

The Linnets still top the table, despite a defeat at Kettering last time out, but it was the manner of their FA Cup win over the same opposition four days later which raised eyebrows.

Lynn ran home 6-1 winners after quite easily the best and most impressive performance of Widdrington’s managerial tenure. They have a home draw against lower league Ashington in the fourth round qualifying – but the first mention of that will be at 5pm on Saturday after the home game against Chorley. It’s the bread and butter. The fancy cakes can wait.

“We are focused on that game and we have been since Saturday,” said Widdrington.

“After the performance at the weekend which we are really, really pleased about, we just hope it is something we can get close to again.

“I think the bar was raised by the guys on the pitch, with the performance against Kettering.

“It is okay if you can do it once, it is much better if you can repeat it and that is what we look to do.

“I am not saying we are going to score six goals every time we turn up but the attacking football played and the intensity played when we didn’t have the ball is something that I was really pleased with.

“In an ideal world you say repeat it again, but it is not as easy as that.

“Seven days have gone by and the opposition will have a look at what we did. They will have a plan and know (Chorley manager) Andy (Preece) well and he will be well prepared for us as we will be for him, so hopefully we can get back to winning ways in the league.”

Chorley are 10th in the table and were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by Blyth Spartans.

“I think King’s Lynn, from what I have seen, will be the best team we will have played this season so far, “ said Preece.

“They are full-time and similar to Blyth, they are very good on the ball but they do create chances.

“They have a big lad up front who they can put crosses into. They have pace so they can go in behind or they can play through midfield.

“They are pretty much the full package so no doubt this will be our biggest test this season going there."