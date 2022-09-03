Linnets throw away half-time lead

Gold Omotayo was on target from the penalty spot but King's Lynn were held to a draw at Chester - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Chester.

The Linnets remain top of National League North, but by only a point from Banbury United.

Lynn had a three-goal advantage at the break. Gold Omotayo set the ball rolling with a second-minute penalty before Theo Widdrington extended the lead inside four minutes with an effort from the halfway line.

A third goal from Jordan Ponticelli put them firmly in the driving seat by the interval.

But Chester began their fightback with a goal two minutes after the break from Iwan Murray.

A second came on 78 minutes through Danny Devine before Kurt Willoughby sealed a brilliant comeback with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Chester: Tyrer, Coulton, Burke, Kenyon, Stephenson (Coates 46), Willoughby, Devine, Williams (Dudley 72), Murray (Heywood 83), Hall, Edwards. Subs not used: Morgan, Roberts. Goals: Murray 47, Devine 78, Willoughby 86

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Widdrington, Hargreaves, Clunan, Stephens (Barrett 70), Omotayo, Ponticelli (Walker 78). Subs not used: Fleming, Charles, Keller. Goals: Omotayo 2 pen, Widdrington 4, Ponticelli 43.

Attendance: 1,695