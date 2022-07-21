Fixture plea works a treat as Lynn head to Cheshunt - a week early

King’s Lynn Town have moved quickly to avoid an unwanted fixture gap in their pre-season preparations.

The Linnets’ scheduled game at Fakenham on Saturday was cancelled this week, at their hosts’ request, leaving Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington issuing a fixture SOS.

Less than 24 hours later, Cheshunt – who were due to entertain Lynn on July 30 – stepped in to resolve the situation.

The Linnets will now play in the Cheshunt Community Tournament at Theobalds Lane.

It is a three-team tournament which will see Haringey play Cheshunt at 1pm, followed by Lynn v Haringey at 2.45pm and Lynn v Cheshunt at 4.10pm.

The consequence of the rescheduling means the planned game against Cheshunt on July 30 is now cancelled – and Lynn are now looking for a replacement away fixture. Ideally, they want to face a Step 3, 4 or 5 club in the Norfolk, Cambridgeshire or Essex area.



