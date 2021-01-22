Linnets season looks set to continue - but two National leagues are suspended

Published: 1:15 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM January 22, 2021

King's Lynn Town's season looks set to continue - although the National League have suspended two of its leagues.

The National League's North and South divisions have been suspended for two weeks following talks with the league's 66 clubs in three divisions in the past few days over funding issues.

The first three months of the season have seen clubs helped by grants, funded by the National Lottery. But the government now want the funding to come by way of loans - and many clubs are reluctant to tale on the commitment given the financial hard times caused by the pandemic and the lack of income from crowds at games.

Clubs have given their views to the National League, who released a statement at lunchtime: "Following the review of the feedback from clubs in connection to the recent clubs meeting, a Board meeting this morning decided to halt the participation in the North/South Divisions for a two-week period, effective immediately. As a result, tomorrow's games are formally postponed."

Suspension had been one of three options put to the clubs - the others were to take out loans individually or for National League to take on the loans and then distribute to clubs.

There was no mention of the National League, in which the Linnets compete, in the league's short statement, nor whether an agreement had been reached over which funding route to take.



