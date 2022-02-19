News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why postponement may help Linnets for trip to Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:49 PM February 19, 2022
Updated: 5:21 PM February 19, 2022
King's Lynn Town v Bromley at The Walks was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

A bird's eye view of the soggy pitch at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Every cloud may have a silver lining for Tommy Widdrington – despite seeing another King’s Lynn Town game fall victim to the weather. 

Whilst a 9am inspection under blue skies gave Saturday's scheduled home game against Bromley the all-clear, gathering clouds finally shed their load and before 2pm referee Sunny Gill had decided play was not possible. 

Match referee Sunny Gill, right, at King's Lynn Town v Bromley

Match referee Sunny Gull, right, and his fellow officials, checking to see whether the pitch was playable - Credit: Ian Burt

Bromley turned on their heels and headed home, while Widdrington initiated Plan B – for Barnet away - on Tuesday night. 

By then he could have Michael Clunan available, having confirmed his skipper would have missed Saturday’s game because of illness. One or two other casualties of illness and the usual bumps and knocks could also feature, so, despite losing a second game at The Walks to the rain in the space of four days, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Linnets boss. 

King's Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington, left, and owner Stephen Cleeve

LInnets boss Tommy Widdrington, left, and owner Stephen Cleeve after the game against Bromley was postponed - Credit: Ian Burt

Postponements are becoming all too familiar for Widdrington - this was his fifth since taking over in December – and he believes a little bit more local knowledge might just save a lot of frustration. 

“It has to be the right decision, it is just unfortunate it couldn’t have been made earlier to stop everybody travelling here," he said. "Again, it is nobody’s fault – the pitch probably was playable this morning. However, because of the rain we had the previous couple of days that has only just gone underground.  

"The ref has rolled the ball but I think the National League have got to start listening to people locally who know the pitch. I told everybody at the club we would struggle to get it on, so it’s not that much of a surprise; disappointment, because we want to get back on the pitch – that’s two games in a week called off, but there are bigger clubs than us having problems with these strange weather patterns we’re having. 

"It is frustrating but that is all it is, you can’t be angry at anybody because it is nobody’s fault this. I stress this, people shouldn’t take pot shots at the referee or the FA or the league or the chairman or the club... it is nobody’s individual fault, it is nature. People lost lives yesterday – there are far more important things than football matches.” 

