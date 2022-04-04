Can Linnets boss complete his bucket list?

Tommy Widdrington has got King's Lynn Town back on track - but can he save them from the drop? - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington has slowly but surely been ticking off achievements on his bucket list as King’s Lynn Town manager – hoping he can reach the ‘big one’ before the season ends.

It’s survival in the National League that is Widdrington’s priority, the battle for which continues on Tuesday when Lynn face Bromley at The Walks (7.45pm).

Lynn closed the gap to Aldershot, in the last safe spot, to six points after a 1-1 draw at Dover on Saturday, thanks to Josh Barrett’s second-half equaliser.

“I am delighted we have come back from behind,” said Widdrington. “We haven’t done that before so that’s another tick off my bucket list. We have gone away from home, gone behind and got a point out of the game and at the end of the day that might well be the point that makes the team above us thinks ‘oops, now we’re only two games away’.

“We were 17 points away from them not long ago, now we’re six. So, from that point of view I still see this as a very positive result.”

There’s little doubt Widdrington has improved Lynn’s fortunes since he took over from Ian Culverhouse in December. Part of the reason for that is Barrett, who has scored three goals against Dover this season, earning Lynn four points - he was on target twice in the manager’s first game in charge.

Barrett’s undoubted skills have made him popular with Lynn fans, but Widdrington still wants to see more from the 23-year-old, who has Football League experience after spells with Bristol Rovers, Reading and Coventry.

“Well, we carried him for an hour,” the Linnets boss told BBC Radio Norfolk after the Dover draw. “I’ve told him so – I’m not saying anything I didn’t say in the dressing room. I don’t think he had been particularly well, but I just thought he looked a little bit sluggish, but he is the guy who produces the goods for us. At the end of the day, there have been better managers than me, in their eyes, get frustrated with him because of what he doesn’t do, but what you have got to do is give him the leash, let him off it and when he does what he did there there’s only one place it’s going when it left his foot. So from that point of view I am delighted he did that because he didn’t contribute much more.”

Lynn go into the game with seven points from their last four games and up against a team who beat them 3-2 in November.

Bromley are 10th in the table but without a league win in their last eight attempts, their minds perhaps sidetracked a little by an FA Trophy campaign which takes them to Wembley on May 22 to meet Wrexham in the final.