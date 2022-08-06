Linnets off to a winning start as Gold strikes

King’s Lynn Town ticked a few boxes for manager Tommy Widdrington as they opened their National League North campaign with a 1-0 win at Bradford Park Avenue.

There was a clean sheet, a goal for main scorer Gold Omotayo, teed up by strike partner Jordan Ponticelli – and three points to bring home to The Walks.

“It’s a great day at the office at the end of the day,” said Widdrington.

It was a game of few chances, but Omotayo took his seven minutes from time, thanks to a quality ball in from Ponticelli, finished with a header into the far corner.

“I’m delighted for Gold,” said Widdrington. “He took some flak when I first came in, but he’s been the best in terms of goal returns. He has got off the mark and all strikers want to get off the mark so the fact his partner on the day made it for him makes it really good for us as a group.

“And goals will come from Ponticelli, I have no doubt about that whatsoever – what people have got to understand is what he does a lot of, he makes and creates spaces for other people because of the way her moves around the pitch. He’s an intelligent footballer so I am delighted he is on board, as I am with the other strikers we have.

“Obviously that is the perfect start so I am delighted to be taking all three points back with us. I think we did deserved it, just, but as we know this league is not an easy league, it’s a man’s league and it’s a strong league, physically, and I thought we handled that side of it really well.

Bradford: Sykes-Kenworthy, Odunston, Maroodza (Brooks 74), Lund, Havern, Fielding, Spencer, Richman, Church (Blyth 80), Johnson (Longbottom 71), Hopper. Subs not used: Smith, Nowakowski

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves (Barrett 58), Ponticelli (Walker 85), Omatayo. Subs not used: Fleming, Stephens, Keller. Goal: Omotayo 83

Attendance: 634