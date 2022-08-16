Drama as Linnets leave it late

Gold Omotayo scored a dramatic late winner as Lynn came from behind to pass the first big test of their promotion credentials.

Early doors it may be, but two wins in a row had put Lynn in a lofty, morale-boosting position.

Brackley were a much tougher nut to crack - but Omotayo managed it, equalising in the 66th minute after Gareth Dean had put Brackley ahead midway through the first half and then popping up in the final minute to win it.

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington had stuck with the same line-up that had beaten Bradford PA and Blyth Spartans.

Lynn could have been ahead inside a minute, when Tyler Denton put a ball into the area which Gold Omotayo got a touch on. The visitors failed to clear, the ball dropped nicely for Cameron Hargreaves, but he was denied by a fine stop by keeper Danny Lewis.

It was a flying start by Lynn, just as it had been in the weekend win over Blyth Spartans - as per Widdrington’s instructions for the season.

Shep Murombedzi had a sight of goal from a free-kick but caused Paul Jones few problems – although his opposite number might have considered himself a little lucky when he dallied on the ball and his clearance was blocked by Omotayo, although to his relief the ball roll in favour of a red-shirted team-mate.

Omotayo won a free-kick just outside the area after good work by Aaron Jones, but his effort pinged off the wall.

Brackley were no mugs, and proved it on 22 minutes when Gareth Dean rose highest to get his head to Glenn Walker’s corner from six yards. It was the first goal Lynn have conceded this season, but Widdrington won’t have been happy at the marking that left the Brackley man with a free header.

Omotayo should have done better than fire straight at Lewis after being put through by Jordan Ponticelli, with the aid of a Hargreaves flick. Hargreaves’s every move was being tracked by Linnets old boy Jordan Richards, separated only when he and Michael Clunan switched sides in the middle.

Josh Coulson produced a crucial interception as half-time approached, cutting out Makama’s low ball in from the left.

A second goal would have been rough on Lynn, but the visitors managed the game well after going ahead, frustrating the hosts without causing Paul Jones too many anxious moments.

Lynn’s front men were crowded out, but needed better service, and a finish.

Players and fans alike were becoming frustrated with the match officials, but that was perhaps more a reflection of their own difficulties.

Lynn built up a head of steam as they went in search of an equaliser, with Widdrington introducing the influential Josh Barrett on the hour mark. Barrett has the tools, but could he unlock an increasingly obdurate Brackley defence?

Denton and Omotayo both punched balls across the face of goal but there was no one to apply the finishing touch.

But that much pressure has to bring rewards, and on 66 minutes Lynn got theirs – Clunan was deep on the left when he looked up and spotted Omtayo – the Lynn skipper pinged a long cross to the far post and the big striker did the rest, planting his header past Lewis.

Two minutes later Lewis produced a brilliant save low to his left to keep out Ponticelli’s shot on the turn.

Lynn were in the ascendancy, but desperate to find a winner that they by now deserved.

But the visitors’ forte was probably spoiling – and they did it well enough, everyone behind the ball, stifling Lynn.

But one mark of a Widdrington side is their refusal to give up – and the place exploded in the final minute when Barrett delivered another ball from the deep left position and there was Omotayo to knock it over the line.

Cue more rain – and Lynn fans singing in it.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott (Barrett 60), Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Stephens 90), Omotayo. Subs not used: Walker, Fleming, Keller.

Goal: Omotayo 66, 90

Brackley: Lewis, Carline, Calder, Murombedzi, Walker, Dean, York, Armson, Stead, Makama (Putz 76), Richards. Subs not used: Jones, Cullinane, Massey, Lopez.

Goal: Dean 22

Att: 733