Manager's call to arms as numbers add up for Lynn

Tommy Widdrington has a message for the absent King’s Lynn Town fans – we've started winning again.

Lynn have won both their opening matches in the National League North and will be looking to extend that run on Tuesday night when they host Brackley.

It’s a minor ‘streak’ but also the first time Lynn have won two on the bounce under Widdrington and the first since March/April 2021, when they beat Eastleigh and Altrincham at The Walks.

Not since the heady days of January 2020 have they won more than two in a row - that was in January 2020 in the same division, just before Covid hit hard and the season was suspended.

It did end with Lynn being promoted through point per game so, while the circumstances are different, the outcome is the same target.

Lynn are currently second to Banbury on goal difference – the leaders host Boston United tonight – and while managers will say that is of little relevance this early on, six points straight in the bag is not to be sniffed at.

What has been noticeable is that a combination of events has seen crowds nowhere near the heights of pre-pandemic levels – anything over 1,500 last season was largely due to the opposition’s travelling fans swelling the number.

Tommy Widdrington returns the honour, applauding Lynn fans at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Widdrington is hoping a game under the lights against good opponents will be a lure.

“We’ve taken maximum points from the two games, it’s a very quick turnaround and I don’t know what the forecast is for the coming week but hopefully it is not as stifling as Saturday,” he said.

“But I love a game under the lights here at The Walks. I hope people are starting to realise we’re winning games again here and come out in their numbers, because Brackley will be a good side. They were very, very close last year, in the semis (play-offs), so from that point of view I expect a really good game.”

Former Linnets midfielder Jordan Richards is expected to start for a Brackley side which will be a step up in quality for Lynn.

“I felt both the games we’ve played so far were winnable, having looked at the opposition briefly, in terms of they haven’t played many games and everybody is full of trialists in the pre-season games,” added Widdrington. “But we knew what we were facing and will do again with Brackley, and they will be a tough nut to crack.”