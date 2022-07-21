Linnets boss issues SOS - anyone want a game?

Tommy Widdrington has issued an ‘SOS’ to ensure his pre-season preparations go to plan.

The King’s Lynn Town boss deliberately scheduled games on the two Saturdays preceding the National League North kick-off on August 6.

But those plans have been thrown out of kilter after Fakenham Town pulled out of a friendly at Clipbush Park this weekend, leaving Lynn – whose match against Peterborough United on Wednesday had already been postponed for 24 hours because of the heatwave - looking for new opponents, at very late notice.

“It is a huge blow,” said Widdrington. “That’s more of a blow than a game like this one (Peterborough) being moved or being cancelled because obviously every footballer works to play on a Saturday and at this moment in time we haven’t got a game, and I’m sure they don’t want another day of my pre-season training. So we are trying, we have put out an SOS call on social media and through the official channels that we can, to see if anybody would like to host us and hopefully we will have good news sooner or later.”

Widdrington wanted to replicate the early stages of the league campaign – at Bradford PA then at home to Blyth Spartans a week later.

“We had Fakenham and then Cheshunt,” he said, “I have always done that when I have planned pre-season. I have always felt the last two weeks of your pre-season you should start treating really as the way that you will prepare and we don’t play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday when the season starts so I don’t want to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday going into the season, so we get our mindset and our schedule in line.”

As well as the lack of opponent – so far - this weekend, Widdrington still has some questions to answer about players, including the future of numerous trialists and the return of midfielder Josh Barrett, who featured only in the opening warm-up game, at Ipswich Wanderers. Barrett became a father this week, and was due to return to action on Saturday.

Then there are the trialists, some of whom Widdrington would clearly like to keep, depending on “logistics and finances” - as well as watching them in another ‘audition’.