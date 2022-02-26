'I can only apologise' - embarrassed Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington says he was embarrassed by his King’s Lynn Town team after they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Maidenhead that banged another nail into their relegation coffin.

Lynn’s early lead through Gold Omotayo was swiftly wiped out, and two early second-half goals within the space of a couple of minutes knocked any wind out of their sails.

It was a performance that got worse as the minutes ticked by, punctuated by a series of defensive howlers.

“I am hurting as much as anybody,” said the Linnets boss. “I can only apologise to the public who paid and came and watched us – that wasn’t us in my opinion, that wasn’t us.”

Lynn remain second from bottom of the National League table, 15 points behind Aldershot, who occupy the final safe spot.

“There aren’t any positives to take out of that, other than the goal,” added Widdrington.

“I am at a loss for words really and that’s not like me, because I can take losing games, but I was embarrassed towards the end of the game.

“Some people at this football club and some people around the football club, are playing at being professional footballers. They don’t know what it is to be a professional footballer, or playing in the elite playing arena.

“But what they have come up against today is big, strong men who are the level they are playing at. The moment we as a football club realise what we are and who we are and what we need to do, we have got a chance, but that is twice we have had great, and I mean that, great performances in the midweek and they’ve followed it up with a no-show.

“Like I say, I can put up with losing games, but I can’t do a no-show, I have got to come and speak to you and defend them, but I won’t defend them, but I won’t criticise them publicly because I wouldn’t expect them to do the same with me, so from that point of view, frustration is the biggest thing.

“I don’t like using the word disappointment but obviously disappointed with the way the whole way it went.

“We should have been 2-0 up, and I have just had a look at the goals and their second goal is an absolute foul on Ross Barrows, he got full on pushed. It looked at the time that he just got bullied physically, but he was actually pushed in the back by the lad, with two hands.

That was a quantum shift in the game, but to concede two more in the manner that we did was very, very disappointing.”



