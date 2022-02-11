News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Touchline ban for Linnets boss after Southend controversy

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:17 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 9:19 AM February 11, 2022
King's Lynn Town manager Tommy Widdrington gives his players instructions

Tommy Widdrington has been handed a touchline ban by the FA - Credit: Ian Burt

Manager Tommy Widdrington has been given a touchline ban which will see him miss four vital games in King’s Lynn Town’s battle against relegation from the National League. 

Widdrington’s ban comes into effect on Saturday, so it affects the home game against Altrincham, as well as home games against Woking on Tuesday and Bromley in a weeks’ time, plus the trip to Barnet on Tuesday, February 22. He was also fined by the FA. 

The punishment follows his protests against a penalty awarded against his team at Southend on Friday, January 21. The match was poised at 1-1 in the final seconds when Ross Barrows was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the area. Widdrington protested and was red-carded – Southend scored from the spot and won the game 2-1. 

The FA posted that the Lynn boss had been charged with: “Two breaches of FA Rule E3.1: 1. It is alleged that, in or around the 91st minute of the fixture, the Participant’s language towards a Match Official was abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper. 

2. It is alleged that, in or around the 91st minute of the fixture, the Participant’s towards a Match Official was improper and/or violent.” 

The club also faced a charge of failing to control its players, but that hearing was delayed until Monday because of the length of time it took to hear Widdrington’s case. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

