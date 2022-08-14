Two games, two wins, two clean sheets - but there's more to come from Lynn

Match reaction

Tommy Widdrington believes his King’s Lynn side moved up a gear on their return to The Walks – but is still expecting more.

“I think we are out of a walk into a jog now, but I think there’s more to come,” he said.

The Lynn boss is perhaps a hard man to please – anyone who could take their eyes off the action and focus instead on Widdrington will have seen a man who kicks every ball. And in some cases, every available object within range.

Lynn manager Tommy Widdrington cuts a frustrated figure - Credit: Ian Burt

There was some choice language aimed at various players – substitute Josh Barrett was threatened with a swift return to the bench at one stage – but come full-time it was all smiles as Lynn made it two wins from the opening two games.

“The fact that I have to be critical is the negative, but that’s my negative,” he said. “At the end of the day my standards will be higher than anybody’s at this football club, because my experience and my know-how of it is better. That might sound big-headed or arrogant or whatever, but I believe in my methods and I believe that if people slack off and become used to becoming okay with just winning, then they will not be a part of my group. I want them to win and win convincingly when they can and I thought we could have done that today – that is why I was a little frustrated.”

Gold Omotayo tries to win a header against two Blyth Spartans opponents - Credit: Ian Burt

When Michael Clunan put Lynn ahead after 129 seconds thoughts turned to floodgates opening, especially as Blyth are managerless and, in the early stages, looked low on confidence. The onslaught didn’t come. Lynn were dominant but the drinks break midway through the half took away any momentum and the visitors worked their way back into the game, without really bothering home keeper Paul Jones.

“We have done that quite a lot in pre-season, we’ve made it a theme trying to get out of the traps early and impart our will on the opposition,” said Widdrington. “It was a great move and a well-worked goal. I just wanted us to go on, but it never quite clicked at the end of the moves where we managed to get more goals. I thought we were more goals better than just two today. Their goalie has had a great day.”

Summer signing Jordan Ponticelli closes down keeper Alex Mitchell - Credit: Ian Burt

A second goal from midfield, this time by Theo Widdrington, sealed the points, but it’s worth mentioning that Gold Omotayo had a significant involvement in both. His partnership with Jordan Ponticelli will be crucial and the early signs are that they look good together. Omotayo caught fire at the tail end of last season and Widdrington believes Ponticelli will get into double figures for goals over the course of the next nine months.

One influence on the game was the weather – not just the effect of the drinks breaks on the game itself, but the sweltering conditions that cannot have failed to have affected players.





After getting forward, Aaron Jones sprints back into position - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones didn’t reappear for the second half, maybe paying the price for some lung-busting efforts.

“He was a little dizzy,” said Widdrington. “He put in a hell of a lot of work in the first half, up and down, great ball in for the goal. He’d done his bit in my opinion and I thought Cam (Hargreaves) only played 55 minutes last week and he’s one of the fittest guys in the group so I knew we would need legs and energy up and down the sides of the pitch in the second half and it was just a tactical switch. He did feel a little bit dizzy, but he’s done nothing wrong and he’s likely to be involved again on Tuesday (at home to Brackley).

Central defender Adam Crowther marshals his opponent out of the way - Credit: Ian Burt

Two games and two clean sheets will be pleasing for the manager.

“Good sides are built on clean sheets and touch wood we haven’t let may on at all throughout pre-season and the ones we have, have been really identifiable in terms of one, two or three mistakes on the way in. It is something we pride ourselves on, we work hard at it.”

Mind you, any team with Josh Coulson in their backline is going to be tough to penetrate – the man has so many weapons in his defensive arsenal that he may well turn out to be the best bit of business of the summer. Talking of which, expect a new arrival “one for the future” on Monday – and possibly more.



