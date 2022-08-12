Unknown factor as King's Lynn Town return to The Walks

It could be tales of the unexpected for Tommy Widdrington as King’s Lynn Town return to The Walks for their first National League North game of the new season.

Lynn already have three points in the bank, thanks to a 1-0 win at Bradford Park Avenue a week ago, but they now face a Blyth Spartans side who parted company with manager Terry Mitchell in midweek.

Widdrington said all thoughts will be on those in yellow and blue, but admitted the managerial move might have an impact.

“We have to think about our own house,” he said. “I give them the respect they deserve, they are our next opponents and they are playing at the same level as us. We are not going to take anything for granted. Bradford Park Avenue last week were a really hard working, well organised group and it took us a long while to break them down.

“The aim for us is to get a foothold in the game as quickly as we can – I’m sure Blyth will be saying the same thing.

“Without dismissing anything or looking under every stone that we can, the work on the due diligence we have done, the players have a picture in their minds individually and collectively what they are going to come up against – but then we don’t know because the manager has left so from that point of view we might see a completely different group or a different approach to the game, but we feel we know certain trends they stick to and we will be looking to counter them with our strengths and exploit a negative we might find, with our strengths.”

The other factor today could be the weather conditions.

“We are training and playing in slightly surreal circumstances,” he said. “Everybody is in the same boat I should imagine, apart from Blyth, but we have to be very careful what we put into the lads and expect of them in a training session.

“But that said we have got it just about right, we haven’t added any injuries through any fault of our own through strains and stresses, so from that view we have come through the game well, so we will have at least those 16 to pick from, but also we have Tyler Knowles back in the group and we will hopefully be adding one before the weekend so with a little bit of luck we will have more to pick from.”