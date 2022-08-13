Who's in the frame with Lynn? Just about everyone!

Expert opinion

Our first home game of the season today sees Blyth Spartans making the 458-mile round trip to Norfolk.

Spartans sacked their manager last week, after just one game in charge, which must be a record, although nothing surprises me in football any more!

It has been an eventful summer, the manager clearly wanted to sign up a lot of the players we had in the second half of the season as our form had turned the corner after his arrival, but we paid the price for a slow start.

It was clear that some players that Tommy Widdrington inherited were not in his plans and those guys have all moved on, where they will have a fresh start.

There were a couple of players we would liked to have kept, but they believed that staying in the National League was a better bet for them, and we will see over the coming months if they made the right decision.

I believe that the National League North is still a high standard and players every year leave it to play league football, so to my mind it is equally important that players enjoy their game and have a manager that uses their strengths in full. I accept that players always want to play as high as they can, but there are many other factors that should be considered as well. It is never an easy decision. Those that have moved on do so with my best wishes.

Our recruitment has seen Josh Coulson return as a Lynn player (last season we borrowed him from Southend) and Cameron Hargreaves, who has joined from Bristol Rovers. Adam Crowther was ever-present for Cheshunt last season as they were promoted to the National League South and he will be a very important player for us this year and has all the attributes to make it to the top. Spencer Keller, who came through Norwich’s youth ranks, has joined as has Jordan Ponticelli who has moved up in the world from Wrexham. Ben Stephens, another striker, who played for Macclesfield in League Two, has joined and many other players, including our influential keeper Paul Jones and club captain Michael Clunan have signed on again. Also signing a longer deal is the manager himself, which shows his commitment to the team and the cause.

Clearly, we are not here to make up the numbers but getting out of this league will not be easy. The lazy money is all on Fylde and I accept they will certainly be huge favourites with James Rowe in charge and a huge budget to spend. However, Kidderminster Harriers only just failed to knock West Ham out of the FA Cup last season and their budget will be no doubt boosted by their cup exploits. Our near neighbours Boston United have a brand new stadium, have gone full-time and I would not read too much into their opening game defeat to Southport as with a new team it can take a while to get fired up.

Another team I expect to do well is Darlington. Every year their fans raise over £100,000 towards the player budget plus, from memory, their five-year season tickets have probably now come to an end, which means that they have several hundred more fans contributing to the coffers this year.

Brackley have an astute manager in Kevin Wilkin, and they always do well without a huge budget. If you are looking for some good-priced teams that may be a higher price than they should be, then my money would be on Buxton, who have a 3G pitch which is certainly an advantage, a ground which gives you vertigo every time you drive there and some decent players - they also benefited from a great cup run last year.

Spennymoor cannot be ruled out - a well-run club who have been well supported by their council (helping them with their own training centre) and have probably got everything together on and off the pitch, and newly-promoted Scarborough get excellent crowds and will certainly not be the easiest place to play on a cold November night, which is when we are due to arrive there.

I have almost made a case for half the league and that proves how tough a league it is, and that’s without including Gloucester, who usually have a very good budget, and Telford who have had significant additional investment if the rumours are to be believed. Alfreton have also recruited well and their manager Billy Heath knows the league well.

It is much harder to predict the other end of the table, Curzon are usually favourites to get relegated but always seem to pull off some shock results, Kettering have sold a lot of their players so their summer recruitment will determine their season. Farsley Celtic will probably admit they will be battling in the lower regions but I cannot see any relegation certainties that I would (if I was allowed) put money on.

I am looking forward to seeing what our first crowd of the season is, as our away support at Bradford last week must have been well over a 100 and we need it to make The Walks a tough place to come as well as being the 12th man for our lads. We must keep our feet on the ground and not look further ahead than the next game; if we can do that and stay fit, I don’t think that we have anything to fear.



