Linnets ease through in FA Cup replay

Josh Coulson was on the scoresheet for King's Lynn Town at Bedford - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town eased into the FA Cup third qualifying round after a 3-0 win at Bedford Town.

Victory at The New Eyrie earned Lynn a home tie against old foes Kettering Town on October 1.

Lynn and Bedford drew 1-1 at The Walks on Saturday, but in the replay they were two goals ahead by half-time, thanks to Gold Omotayo's 19th-minute opener and central defender Josh Coulson, who netted on the stroke of half-time.

Cameron Hargreaves added a third of 65 minutes to put the game out of Bedford's reach.

There was a double bonus for Lynn, with central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden making his first appearance since November 27, having recovered from a back problem which required surgery.

Victory means they will face Kettering twice in a week - an away National League fixture is pencilled in for the preceding Tuesday.

Winning clubs on the third round qualifying will collect £5,625, while the losers bank £1,875.