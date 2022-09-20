News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets ease through in FA Cup replay

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:34 PM September 20, 2022
Josh Coulson was on the scoresheet for King's Lynn Town at Bedford

Josh Coulson was on the scoresheet for King's Lynn Town at Bedford

King's Lynn Town eased into the FA Cup third qualifying round after a 3-0 win at Bedford Town.

Victory at The New Eyrie earned Lynn a home tie against old foes Kettering Town on October 1.

Lynn and Bedford drew 1-1 at The Walks on Saturday, but in the replay they were two goals ahead by half-time, thanks to Gold Omotayo's 19th-minute opener and central defender Josh Coulson, who netted on the stroke of half-time.

Cameron Hargreaves added a third of 65 minutes to put the game out of Bedford's reach.

There was a double bonus for Lynn, with central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden making his first appearance since November 27, having recovered from a back problem which required surgery.

Victory means they will face Kettering twice in a week - an away National League fixture is pencilled in for the preceding Tuesday.

Winning clubs on the third round qualifying will collect £5,625, while the losers bank £1,875.

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

