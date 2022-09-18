'We'll be back up to speed' - Lynn boss on FA Cup replay

Tommy Widdrington has promised an improved performance when King’s Lynn Town head to Bedford for an unwanted FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

The Linnets were far from their best when they were held 1-1 at The Walks on Saturday as former manager Gary Setchell got his tactics and approach spot on to earn his Southern League Central Premier team another shot against the National League North leaders.

Bedford Town Gary Setchell applauds the King's Lynn fans at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

In the long run, it’s league positions which matter most to both managers, with the FA Cup run a useful way of maintaining a winning feeling as well as keeping the chairman happy.

Widdrington insisted on accentuating the positives on Saturday after Lynn maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

“Fair play to Gary and his side, I thought they were excellent,” he said. “They applied themselves brilliantly, made it difficult for us to break them down. We had enough chances to win the game, they can argue they probably had similar, but at the end of the day we are in the hat so it is a positive result.

Olly Scott nearly got his head on to a cross in the Bedford Town penalty area - Credit: Ian Burt

“Every one of you will want me to be negative and I ain’t going to be negative. We are still unbeaten after nine games. Superb.”

Lynn had most of the possession which, as Widdrington pointed out, doesn’t win you games. What they couldn’t do was break down the ranks of yellow shirts who did an excellent job of protecting another ex-Lynn man, keeper Alex Street. On a day when Lynn should have shone, they instead produced arguably their worst performance of the season – Gold Omotayo rarely won an aerial challenge, and when he did get the opportunity, he was wasteful.

Tyler Denton on the ball for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Widdrington said: “The message before the game was patience, but not with lack of pace and I just thought we allowed the game to be played at a slower tempo than we needed to, we needed to up the tempo so I think we were probably five miles an hour slower than we should have been.

“But as sure as eggs are eggs we will be up to maximum speed on Tuesday.”

Bedford gave Lynn no peace and, on the stroke of half-time, gave them a headache, when Drew Richardson slid in to prod the ball home with the last kick of the first half.

It was all square on 53 minutes when Lynn skipper Michael Clunan fired home from just inside the area after good work by Omotayo.

But Street wasn’t worked hard enough, although he did well to keep out a wayward back-header from Sam Dreyer moments before he easily gathered an Omotayo header that was straight at him.

Josh Coulson at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

In the end it was central defender Josh Coulson who was involved in incidents at both ends which almost settled the issue. The first was a header which came back off Street’s left post – and back into his arms; the second a superb block in his own area to deny Hugh Alban-Jones who, from six yards was probably celebrating before the Lynn man appeared out of nowhere.

“By the time we made some really good chances the lads who usually would take them had been starved that much of going towards the goal that we just didn’t have our touch,” said Widdrington.

“But at the end of the day, we weren’t planning or hoping for another game on Tuesday but we have got one. It is half time, it is 1-1, let’s play ball.”

Theo Widdrington lets Jack Keeble know his thoughts after the Bedford Town player's late lunge on Josh Barrett - Credit: Ian Burt



