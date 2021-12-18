News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

FA Trophy

King's Lynn Town F.C

2

Barrett 32, 49pen

Nantwich Town

1

Cockerline 36

Barrett bags another double as Lynn advance in Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:52 PM December 18, 2021
Josh Barrett celebrates his King's Lynn opener against Nantwich in the FA Trophy

Josh Barrett celebrates his opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Another brace of goals from Josh Barrett ensured King’s Lynn Town will go into the hat for the FA Trophy fourth-round draw on Monday. 

Barrett struck in each half to dispose of the dogged Northern Premier League visitors - seven days after he scored twice in the league win over Dover. 

Lynn have now won two out of two at home under new manager Tommy Widdrington - having won just once, in the FA Cup, before his arrival. 

It was a game that took a whole to get going - Lynn’s first sight of goal came on 11 minutes when Aaron Jones swept in a cross from the right but Gold Omotayo’s looping header failed to trouble the keeper. 

They went much closer on 27 minutes when the busy Michael Gyasi led a break, played the ball left to Barrett, who cut inside and unleashed a right-footed shot which crashed against the bar. 

It sparked Lynn’s best period of what had been a scrappy opening half an hour and the deadlock was broken on 32 minutes. Barrett started and finished the move, finding Jones on the right for a cross which landed back at his feet. He cut right, but his path looked to be blocked only for him to quickly push a shot into the bottom left corner. 

But it was all square on 36 minutes when Daniel Cockerline broke clear and clipped the ball over the advancing keeper Paul Jones. The annoying thing from a Lynn point of view is that they had just gained control of the game, only to lose it within 10 minutes. 

They almost regained the advantage in time added on when Omotayo turned and played the ball wide left to Pierce Bird, but the defender’s shot was inches past the post.  

Within four minutes of the restart Lynn were back in front, Barrett smashing the ball home from the penalty spot after Gyasi had been bundled over by former Wales international David Vaughan. 

Gyasi, who had caused the visitors all sorts of problems, was replaced on 61 minutes by Malachi Linton. The sub shovelled a cross by Jones just wide as Lynn tried to see off the visitors once and for all. 

Barrett lined up a hat-trick seeking free-kick on 74 minutes but his effort hit the top of the net. Omotayo went closer a minute later with a peach of a left-foot shot which hit the underside of the bar. 

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Bowry, Coleman, Bird, Barrows, Clunan, McGavin (Knowles 90), Barrett (Kurran-Browne 75), Gyasi (Linton 61), Omotayo. Subs not used: Rasberry, Da Costa. 

Nantwich: Wycherley, Stair (Webb 59), Edwards, Bourne, Langley, Haywood, Montefiori  (Miller 81), Vaughan, Cockerline, Cooke, Heath (Malkin 68). Subs not used: Hawkin, France, Devine, Hughes. 

Att: 643 


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

