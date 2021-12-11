At last! Linnets open Widdrington era with a win

New manager Tommy Widdrington gave Lynn fans just what they wanted – a home win in his first game in charge.

Less than 24 hours into his role, Widdrington’s Linnets managed to arrest a run of eight consecutive league defeats as well as claim three points at The Walks for the first time this season, after nine previous failures which had yielded just one point.

Victory over the only team below them in the table was down to two pieces of brilliance from Josh Barrett – an early lobbed opener and a brilliant long-range effort after the break.

Widdrington and Barrett share a common theme – they were together at Bristol Rovers – and if the new boss can get a tune out of the midfielder, it will give Lynn a fighting chance of survival.

Seven minutes in and we saw the first piece of magic from Josh Barrett, a superb defence-splitting pass to Malachi Linton in the right of the area – a move which ended with a cross straight into the keeper’s hands.

Twenty minutes in and Lynn produced their most dangerous move of the game, Gold Omotayo dispossessing a defender in the area, sliding it across the box to Michael Clunan whose shot was going just wide – although the referee did miss the deflection off a Dover man’s head.

It lifted the crowd, and it lifted Barrett who produced another piece of brilliance to put Lynn ahead on 21 minutes. Dan Bowry’s long ball was flicked on by Omotayo and picked up by Barrett on the left edge of the area. The midfielder spotted an opportunity to lob the keeper and executed it beautifully.

Minutes later Barrett teed up Omotayo with a lovely raking pass down the middle only for the ball to get stuck under the striker’s feet.

It was all square on 31 minutes when Barrett lost possession, Aaron Cosgrave easily swept into the area and played the ball across the six-yard box where Alfie Pavey tapped it in from close range.

All in all a period of the match when Widdrington saw the best and worst of his new team.

Lynn withdrew into their shell for a while and at 1-1 apiece at half-time Widdrington had plenty of talking to do.

Four minutes into the second half Barrett struck again, Brett McGavin laying the ball into his path before he let rip with a screamer from 25 yards into the top right corner.

Lynn hearts were in mouths when Thomas James Bramble drove a shot inches wide after being allowed too much space in the inside right channel and Paul Jones had to tip over a header by Pavey.

Ryan Hanson flashed a shot wide but the hosts held out.

Lynn subs Michael Gyasi and Ken Charles both did the same at the other end as Lynn looked to seal the win – fortunately Barrett’s efforts proved sufficient.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Bowry, Coleman, Bird, Sundire (Barrows 81), Clunan, McGavin, Barrett (Charles 54), Omotayo, Linton (Gyasi 86). Subs not used: Raspberry, Kurran-Browne.

Dover: Bexon, Bramble (Caton 62), Goodman, Williamson (Arthur 64), Cosgrave, Ransom (Da Costa 82), Woods, Tiensia, Collinge, Hanson, Pavey. Subs not used: Andre, Wood.

Att: 591



