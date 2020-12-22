Marriott at the double as Lynn cruise through in FA Trophy

Published: 9:59 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:13 PM December 22, 2020

King’s Lynn Town cruised into the fourth round of the FA Trophy after a 3-1 win against Alfreton Town last night.

Once again Alfreton’s pitch was deemed unplayable due to the heavy rain but the match was switched to Basford United’s ground and Lynn advanced thanks to a brace from Adam Marriott and a Ross Barrows strike.

The Linnets got off to a dream start in only the third minute when Marriott latched on to Chris Smith’s through-ball and the striker coolly slotted home to make it 1-0.

The visitors remained the dominant force for the rest of the half but had to wait until midway into the second period before Marriott doubled their advantage.

Kairo Mitchell was the provider this time as his crossfield pass found the Lynn hitman, who poked the ball home for his second of the evening.

Lynn then had two chances in quick succession, but first Ross Barrows could only fire across the face of goal before Mitchell shot straight at the keeper when well placed.

It looked like those misses might come back to haunt Lynn as Alfreton pulled a goal back through Bobby Johnson.

However, five minutes from full time Barrows restored Lynn’s two-goal advantage with a close-range finish and ensure Lynn’s passage into the next round when they will travel to Hornchurch on Saturday, January 16.