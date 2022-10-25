Coulson at the double for Linnets

King’s Lynn Town saw off another one of their close challengers.

It was the Josh Barrett-Josh Coulson show – the mercurial Barrett scored one and assisted on both of Coulson’s headed goals.

A goal each in four minutes either side of half-time put Lynn in control before Banbury pulled one back. Lynn keeper Paul Jones pulled off a stunning triple save, before Coulson struck again to earn Lynn the points.

Banbury were a different prospect to Darlington at the weekend –their football was neat and tidy, although Barrett almost picked up on a loose ball which he was on to in a flash but which was a yard too high.

Barrett got his first free-kick attempt soon after when Josh Smile fouled Michael Clunan on the edge of the box – but the wall did its job.

Banbury almost gifted Lynn a goal when Jay Williams gifted the ball to Barrett, but keeper Jack Harding palmed the shot away.

Lynn were passing the ball well, patient in their approach, but the visiting red wall was tough to penetrate.

The opening goal came with the final touch of normal time in the first half, when Barrett curled in a cross from the right and Coulson jumped with a clutch of defenders, emerging hand raised as the ball nestled in the back of the net.

Four minutes into the second half Lynn doubled their lead, and it was no surprise that Barrett was the scorer. Banbury had tried to play out from the back, but Cameron Hargreaves nicked the ball off a defender’s foot. Barrett took advantage and in one movement, curled it from the left of the area, over the keeper and into the far corner.

The joy was short-lived, as the visitors got themselves back into the game four minutes later. Connor Roberts broke and saw his shot saved by Jones, but the rebound fell nicely for Jack Stevens to fire home.

Jones then did brilliantly to turn a shot on to the post before producing two superb follow-up saves while on the floor – moments that proved critical.

Lynn quickly restored their two-goal advantage – Barrett was again the provider with a free-kick from the right which Coulson headed home at the far post.

Aaron Jones produced a brilliant goal-line clearance as the visitors responded.

Stevens had a chance to close the gap with four minutes left but missed a penalty.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott (Omotayo 59), Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves, Barrett (Stephens 78), Ponticelli (Callan-McFadden 89). Subs not used: Walker, Blair.

Banbury: Harding, Roberts (Hickman 68), Brown, Smile (Reilly 87), Williams, Rasulo, Spasov, Stevens, Acquaye, Radcliffe, Babos. Subs not used: Hawtin, Taylor, Dugmore.

Attendance: 1,250