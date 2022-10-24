Linnets boss hints at new arrivals

Tommy Widdrington’s ‘horses for courses’ selection policy will be tested again on Tuesday night when King’s Lynn Town face another serious promotion rival when Banbury head to Norfolk.

The visitors are fifth in the table, six points behind Lynn.

Widdrington threw a curveball when he dropped leading scorer Gold Omotayo for the weekend visit of second-placed Darlington – a plan that worked as his side won 3-0 to open up a three-point gap at the top.

That decision alone will make the pre-match team announcement more interesting than usual – and Widdrington was giving little way.

“I don’t know yet,” was his only acknowledgement of questions over selections.

Those questions may be more penetrative if the manager adds to his squad. Fringe players Ken Charles, Spencer Keller and Ben Siggers have joined Cheshunt, Peterborough Sports and Wingate and Finchley respectively, on loan.

It means that in addition to Saturday’s squad, Widdrington has just Tai Fleming and Tyler Knowles as realistic options for first team duties.

“They came to me and wanted to go out and play because they are impatient and they are young and they don’t understand what is going on, not in my eyes,” said Widdrington. “Not Ben, he is very young. But Spencer, who has been out of the game a couple of years is desperate to play football. Ken is frustrated because he can’t get in the team. But I am not here to please people I am here to pick people. I was trying to get Ken on the pitch, but he says he wants more and at his age, the ripe old age of 21, he needs to play.”

The usual equation is that if some go out, some come in.

“Watch this space then,” said Widdrington. “I could, because I have some out, so from that point of view it is a fluid motion, my recruitment, I am not waiting for something to happen, I have things bubbling in the background, I have plates spinning all over the place. So when we go now on the way home I will have a chat with somebody about a particular player we would look to probably bring in.

“If you don’t push on now when we are where we are you stand still – and that means going backwards because people will catch you up.”