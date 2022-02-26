News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lynn boss demands reaction at Wrexham

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:14 PM February 26, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM February 28, 2022
King's Lynn midfielder Theo Widdrington went off the pitch in pain, holding his left hamstring

Theo Widdrington is a doubt for the trip to Wrexham after suffering a hamstring injury against Maidenhead - Credit: Ian Burt

Manager Tommy Widdrington will make inevitable changes when the Linnets head to Wrexham on Tuesday night. 

A damaging 4-1 home defeat to Maidenhead at the weekend will force his hand as he demands a reaction against one of the most heavily-funded clubs in the National League. 

“We have got to dust ourselves,” said Widdrington. “I am not going to feel sorry for them, far from it. 

“I want to see a reaction. Will there be changes? Of course there’ll be changes - we have got injuries, we have knocks, we have got niggles, we have got lads who haven’t played and can’t play three games in a week because they aren’t fit enough. But we haven’t got time to make them fitter, we can only play them – they can only get fit playing games. 

“We move on, simple as that. “There will never be a performance like that from so many so poor again.” 

Widdrington was concerned at the lack of a reaction to setbacks against Maidstone: the visitors quickly levelled after Gold Omotayo’s early goal, but it was a quickfire double just before the hour mark that failed to elicit a response, which worried the manager.  

“Listen, if a boxer punches you and you fall down you have got to get up and you have got to punch them back,” he said.  

“That is what they did, then they punched us again – we didn’t get up and punch them back. And that is a worry 

One thing I was when I played was competitive, combative, I hated losing. I hated losing tiddly winks to my daughter I won’t let her beat me at cards. I don’t think we have got enough of that. 

“I can’t wallow in it, I will get my head back on, I will be talking to the scout who went to watch Wrexham this afternoon on my way home. I won’t be talking about this much.” 

Widdrington looks set to be without son Theo, who went off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Brett McGavin managed to last 76 minutes despite complaining of a back problem after just quarter of an hour. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

