Lynn boss demands reaction at Wrexham
- Credit: Ian Burt
Manager Tommy Widdrington will make inevitable changes when the Linnets head to Wrexham on Tuesday night.
A damaging 4-1 home defeat to Maidenhead at the weekend will force his hand as he demands a reaction against one of the most heavily-funded clubs in the National League.
“We have got to dust ourselves,” said Widdrington. “I am not going to feel sorry for them, far from it.
“I want to see a reaction. Will there be changes? Of course there’ll be changes - we have got injuries, we have knocks, we have got niggles, we have got lads who haven’t played and can’t play three games in a week because they aren’t fit enough. But we haven’t got time to make them fitter, we can only play them – they can only get fit playing games.
“We move on, simple as that. “There will never be a performance like that from so many so poor again.”
Widdrington was concerned at the lack of a reaction to setbacks against Maidstone: the visitors quickly levelled after Gold Omotayo’s early goal, but it was a quickfire double just before the hour mark that failed to elicit a response, which worried the manager.
“Listen, if a boxer punches you and you fall down you have got to get up and you have got to punch them back,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Three places in Norfolk named among best spots in Britain for a mini-break
- 2 Zero emission zone bid could see diesel and petrol vehicle ban in city
- 3 Norfolk man's mercy mission to rescue wife from Ukraine
- 4 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
- 5 Woman dies in Costessey house fire
- 6 Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after five-vehicle crash near Wells
- 7 OPINION: I saw red over driver parked in Blue Badge disabled space
- 8 Neighbour opposes bungalow scheme over lack of carers
- 9 'It was horrendous' - Community in shock after house engulfed in flames
- 10 Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?
“That is what they did, then they punched us again – we didn’t get up and punch them back. And that is a worry
One thing I was when I played was competitive, combative, I hated losing. I hated losing tiddly winks to my daughter I won’t let her beat me at cards. I don’t think we have got enough of that.
“I can’t wallow in it, I will get my head back on, I will be talking to the scout who went to watch Wrexham this afternoon on my way home. I won’t be talking about this much.”
Widdrington looks set to be without son Theo, who went off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Brett McGavin managed to last 76 minutes despite complaining of a back problem after just quarter of an hour.