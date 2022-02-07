'They were expecting Matt Le Tissier - they got me' - Lynn boss on his Grimsby return

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington wants more of the same from his at Grimsby - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington returns to one of his former clubs on Tuesday night, hoping to build on the feelgood factor currently being enjoyed by his King’s Lynn Town side.

The weekend 3-0 victory over Weymouth was only their second at home this season, but banked a valuable three points in the battle against relegation.

At trip to Grimsby awaits, and the Lynn boss has mixed memories of his time at Blundell Park.

“I have got friends up in Grimsby, who are really good friends, who are massive Grimsby Town fans,” he said. “I had just under three years there. I have an affinity for the club - I was up there in the summer and played in a veterans’ game, a charity match, so I know Grimsby really well.

“They probably look at me as a waste of money – I was the record signing when I first went there from Southampton (in 1996).

“I think they were expecting Matt Le Tissier, but he didn’t turn up, it was me, so that was a bit strange.

“They’d had Ivo Bonetti before me and he was a worldie, and I turned up as the biggest thing they’d ever bought and the manager was promptly sacked about two months later.

“But I had a good time there, I get on well with the club. I think it is a great club, a big club which shouldn't be in our division and I don’t think it will be for a great deal of time. I hope they’re not – but I hope we beat them on Tuesday.”

Ross Barrows and new signing Josh Coulson celebrate victory over Weymouth at the weekend - Credit: Ian Burt

Only once this season have Lynn gone two games unbeaten – back in early October when a win at Maidenhead was followed by a home draw against Barnet. Grimsby are 10th in the table and in danger of falling behind the play-off contenders – but Widdrington believes his players can handle the atmosphere as well as the opposition.

“Big club, big crowd, partisan against rather than for us and it is how we handle that,” he said. “I thought we handled that ever so well at Chesterfield and I thought we handled it really well at Halifax. I have no doubt we can handle the situation - what we have got to do is come up with a game plan, and if we implement what we know to be their weakness and get at that and try to keep their strength at bay as much as we can then we will be competition for anybody in this division.”