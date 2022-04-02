Numbers game looking good for Linnets boss

Josh Barrett's double helped King's Lynn Town beat Dover at The Walks back in December, in manager Tommy Widdrington's first game in charge - Credit: Ian Burt

They say there are lies, damned lies and statistics – and Tommy Widdrington is likely to be looking at the latter ahead of King’s Lynn Town’s next survival challenge this weekend.

A few short weeks ago, Widdrington hinted that he thought his message was finally getting through to his players. Judging by the numbers, he was probably right.

The form over the last six games – two wins, two draws and two defeats, is the 14th best in the division. That’s better than four of the remaining nine opponents they will face. And, crucially, better than Aldershot, who are in that coveted fourth from bottom position – and in freefall.

Lynn have scored nine goals in those six games - better than 14 other National League teams, and have conceded eight, which is better than nine other teams.

And of those nine goals scored, six have come from his two recognised strikers, Malachi Linton and Gold Omotayo.

It was Omotayo whose late goal settled nerves a week ago when Lynn beat FC Halifax Town 2-0 at The Walks – a team performance which earned Widdrington manager of the week honours awarded by the league.

All of that will mean little should Lynn’s recent resurgence not continue today, and beyond, when they visit bottom side Dover. Lynn will be looking for their first double of the season, having beaten Dover 2-1 at The Walks in December in Widdrington's first game in charge.

Manager Andy Hessenthaler has a depleted frontline: leading scorer Alfie Pavey has been recalled by Maidstone and Michael Gyasi - who scored a hat-trick in last weekend's remarkable 6-5 defeat at Wrexham - is unavailable to face his parent club.

Dover, having started the season with a 12-point deduction, are currently on minus four and doomed to relegation, but Hessenthaler is in no mood to wave the white flags of Dover.

“They had a great win at the weekend, beating Halifax, but we are not going to do anyone any favours," he said. "Even though we are down, we are still going to make it as hard as possible for the sides we face in the last 10 games.

"If we show what we showed on Saturday - yes, we have lost players and four goals out of our attack - but that will give an opportunity to those coming in and we should be all right.

“We have not really turned up in our last couple of home games, so we will be looking to address that.”



