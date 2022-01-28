Player search goes on, insists Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington says a week of ins and outs at King’s Lynn Town does not mean transfer business is over.

The Linnets boss lost Ethan Coleman to Leyton Orient in the week, while Michael Gyasi and youngster Tyler Knowles went out on loan to Dover Town, for the rest of the season, and Wisbech, for a month, respectively.

Top target for the Linnets is a striker, and Widdrington expects to still be in the market once January’s transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

“The EFL window is open to us after January 31 so please let people not think we are done now,” said the Lynn boss ahead of Saturday’s tough National League trip to Boreham Wood.

“We will move in the market when it’s right for us, not when it’s right for anybody else. At this time of year, the professional clubs are making decisions on their youngsters and basically they don’t want to pay their wages for the next six months, so they want to put them out on loan and we’re not going to be paying people’s wages just to pay their wages.

“We want players who are going to come in and affect our first team and if they’re 19 or 20 and they are good enough in our eyes then we would take them, but at this moment in time I think it has to be a little bit more course and distance.”

Lynn are desperate for points to stave off the relegation threat and Widdrington insists they’ve deserved more for their efforts in recent games. Since his opening game win over bottom side Dover, Lynn have lost all four of their league games. Three were against promotion hopefuls Halifax, Chesterfield and Notts County while they went down 2-1 to a resurgent Southend last Friday. It was game settled in the final minute by a controversial penalty, which led to a red card for Widdrington, who says the incident is now in the past.

“It has happened, it has gone,” he said. “I have given my lads my feelings on it, individually and collectively, and I am happy to put it behind us and hopefully move on to better things.”

Tyler Denton is a major doubt for the trip to fifth-placed Boreham Wood with a shoulder injury sustained at Southend.



