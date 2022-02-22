News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

National League

Barnet FC

0


King's Lynn Town F.C

0


Linnets have to settle for a point on their travels

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:49 PM February 22, 2022
King's Lynn Town's Josh Barrett

Josh Barrett went close twice in the early stages at Barnet - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town lost ground in their relegation battle at Barnet. 

A goalless draw put a valuable point in the bank for Lynn, but they remain deep in relegation trouble, second from bottom of the table and 14 points behind Altrincham who occupy the last safe spot. 

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington made three changes from the side that lost at home to Altrincham in their last outing 10 days ago. Skipper Michael Clunan, defender Aaron Jones and striker Malachi Linton all dropped to the bench, replaced by Cam Hargreaves, Jak Hickman and Gold Omotayo respectively. 

Josh Barrett went close in the early stages for Lynn, with a header that went over and a long-range effort and in the final moments saw an effort hit the bar, before Barnet keeper Aston Oxborough – on loan from Norwich City - denied Clunan, who had the goal at his mercy, in the final minute. 

Former Linnets hitman Adam Marriott had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark but it was ruled out for offside. 

Weymouth, a place above Lynn,  drew 2-2 with Bromley while Maidenhead moved up a place to 19th after a 1-1 draw at home to Yeovil. 

Barnet: Oxborough, Howe, Richards-Everton, Marshall, Mason-Clark, Marriott, Flanagan (Fonguck 46), Taylor, Woods, De Havilland (Hall 69), Greco-Cox (Powell 75). Subs not used: Azaze, Walsh. 
King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Hickman (A Jones 80), Scott, Phipps, Barrows, Coulson, Widdrington, McGavin (Clunan 78), Hargreaves, Barrett, Omotayo. Subs not used: Linton, Denton, Sundire.  

Referee: Scott Tallis 

Att: 1,137 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

