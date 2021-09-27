Coleman to miss Linnets' trip north

Published: 5:00 PM September 27, 2021

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has plenty on his mind ahead of the trip to Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town will be without key midfielder Ethan Coleman when they head north on Tuesday.

Coleman is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season after just four minutes of Saturday’s disappointing home defeat by Wealdstone.

His absence, and four straight home defeats for the Linnets, is far from ideal preparation for a trip to Altrincham for a game postponed a fortnight ago because of Covid in the home camp.

Lynn have slipped into the relegation zone, while their hosts will have been buoyed by a 1-0 home win over Notts County, which sees them sitting 12th in the table.

However, Lynn have won all four of their points this season from two matches on the road. Striker Gold Omotayo remains sidelined with ankle ligament damage. But defender Aaron Jones came off the bench on Saturday for his first appearance since February.