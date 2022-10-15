Lynn secure place in FA Cup first round draw

Adam Crowther celebrates after putting the icing on the King's Lynn Town cake against Ashington - Credit: Ian Burt

Adam Crowther made it two goals in two games to help King’s Lynn Town into the first round of the FA Cup after a 3-1 home win over Ashington.

The big defender made the game safe for the hosts in the closing stages after an 11-minute goal burst in the first half. Ben Stephens put Lynn ahead but the hosts hit back before Jordan Ponticell gave Lynn the lead for the second time.

Ashington came back into the game after the break, but their dreams were shattered when Crowther struck.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made three changes to the team which beat Chorley a week ago, Kyle Callan-McFadden coming in for Josh Coulson and Tyler Denton for Olly Scott, and Theo Widdrington replacing Cameron Hargreaves in midfield.

Lynn almost got on the scoresheet with 32 seconds on the clock when keeper Karl Dryden’s clearance from a back pass was blocked by Ponticelli, the ball skewed across the area but a stretching Gold Omotayo was inches away from connecting in front of an empty goal.

The keeper redeemed himself minutes later, keeping out a Josh Barrett shot to his near post from 10 yards.

Stephens was at the heart of some good Lynn stuff early and gave Lynn the lead on 13 minutes, picking up a lovely Ponticelli touch just inside the area and firing a left-footed shot which Dryden let slide under his body.

Lynn were caught out seven minutes later when Luke Salmon was set free in and slid the ball under keeper Paul Jones – leaving Tommy Widdrington berating the fourth official over a foul that he felt Lynn should have had earlier in the move It didn’t excuse the fact that Lynn were caught out defensively.

But four minutes later Lynn were ahead for a second time, this time Ponticelli controlling the ball and then volleying over the keeper into the top right corner.

Omotatyo spurned a good opportunity from a Widdrington cross from the right, Barrett then hit the right post from distance as Lynn flexed their muscles.

Widdrington forced Dryden to parry from 20 yards but his appeals for a penalty when he went for the loose ball fell on deaf ears.

There was a wake-up call when Dean Briggs skipped his way into the Lynn area but shot inches wide, but the hosts deservedly led at the break.

And they made a good start to the second half, blunting Lynn’s attacking edge and making it hard going for the hosts, who often found themselves trapped in possession in their own half.

The first-half swagger was in danger of being replaced by frustration.

Sub Cameron Hargreaves almost relieved the tension but his left-footer on 70 minutes was inches over while Clunan was denied by Dryden’s legs as they went eyeball to eyeball.

Lynn were in need of an insurance goal –and they got it in the 78th minute, when Aaron Jones’s long free-kick found the head of Coulson who headed the ball across the area where Crowther knocked it over the line from close range.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Callan-McFadden (Coulson 56), Denton, Stephens (Hargreaves 56), Barrett (Charkles 81), Clunan, Widdrington, Ponticelli, Omotayo. Subs not used: Keller, Scott, Walker, Blair. Goals: Stephens 13, Ponticelli 24, Crowther 78

Ashington: Dryden, Cartwright, Summerly, Aziakonou (Mullen 41), Harmison, Lough, Mason (Johnson 82), Sampson (Ross 84), Maguire, Briggs, Salmon. Subs not used: Kalthoeber, Anderson, Smith, Janusz. Goal: Salmon 20

