'I just don’t understand' - Lynn boss on the missing fans

Too many empty seats? Lynn's management and owner Stephen Cleeve in the stand, watch on during the win over Chorley - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have not one but two elephants in the room ahead of their FA Cup clash today.

The question of finances is always lurking in the background at The Walks, but when crowds were allowed to return post-lockdown, few would have forecast that home attendances would have been such an issue.

A club that doubled its average home attendance to more than 1,400 three seasons ago and even last year as they battled in vain for National League survival had 1,158 coming through the gates, is now averaging just over 800 at The Walks.

Relegation meant the big visiting contingents who headed to Norfolk from the likes of Southend and Grimsby are hard to match in the Northern feeder league.

But they were changing times – Lynn had made losing a habit and there was terrace talk of a disconnect with the players.

Today, as Lynn prepare for the visit of Ashington, it’s worth noting that those arguments appear to have been settled: Lynn are winning games and there is a visible warming of any thaw that had been created between the pitch and the terraces. The proof is there at every full-time.

But where are the fans?

The cost of living difficulties clearly account for some, but it’s impossible to determine how much admission prices affect attendances without interviewing every reluctant visitor.

So the elephants are hanging around like a bad smell, and Tomy Widdrington wants them out.

King's Lynn Town manager Tommy Widdrington applauds the fans during the last FA Cup win, over Kettering - Credit: Ian Burt

His players are an affable bunch and the Lynn manager is happy with the way they’ve clicked on and off the pitch.

“They’re a good set of lads and they want to do well for the club and for the town and because they are doing what they are doing I’d like to think people are going to come out and watch us,” he said.

Kyle Callan-McFadden applauds the King's Lynn fans - Credit: Ian Burt

“I just don’t understand – we are at the top of a league which is one away from the National League which is viewed as the fifth professional level, and we’re a big town. There are enough people in it.

“I know Norwich is the biggest club in Norfolk but they are not playing next week at the same time as us and they are away from home so I’d like to think an FA Cup game with a chance of getting through to the first round proper – we might pull out an Ipswich if we got through - then I would like to see the place bouncing.

“I know people from Ashington and I don’t want them to come down and make a bigger noise than us.

“It’s the greatest cup competition in the world because Ashington can beat us and they can pull out Ipswich in front of 30,000 people the next week and that would change their world. So from that point of view, it is a cup final for them and it is a cup final for us – we don’t get to play in front of 20,000 every week but I would love the lads to experience that.”

Ashington play their football in the Northern League Division One and in the third qualifying round, put out Lynn’s league rivals Bradford Park Avenue. Their cup run has limited their league games, but in eight outings they’ve dropped just two points and are clearly not going to carry the heaviest of underdogs tags.

"They are an experienced group of lads,” said Widdrington. “Most of them have played at least the level that we’re at because Newcastle and that area is stepped in football, nearly everybody plays so at some stage the lads will have played for Gateshead or Blyth. They will be well drilled, and they have had a hell of a start to their season as well, so let’s not forget that.”

Widdrington is expected to have son Theo available after he sat out last weekend’s home win over Chorley with a slight hip injury.