Stephen Cleeve: 'After this round, financially things go into orbit'

A big FA Cup tie is something to dream of - in 2006 Oldham were the visitors, a game played out in front of the TV cameras. Who will get a shot in the next round when King's Lynn Town and Ashington meet? - Credit: Archant

The FA Cup starts to get very serious today with fourth qualifying round ties being played across the country, and the winners finding themselves in the first round proper come 5pm.

Those that draw will replay next week and those that lose will reflect on what could have been when the draw for the first round is made live on Monday at 7pm on BBC2, when clubs from League One and League Two enter for the first time this season.

The FA Cup propels teams that some of us may never have heard of into the spotlight.

At 12.30 pm today on the BBC’s red button you can watch Chesterfield play Anstey Nomads, a team I must admit to knowing absolutely nothing about; but they have already won five ties to earn the right to stage their glamour game and with their players earning an average of between £20 and £30 a week. It just adds to the fairy tale nature of the tie.

I must admit to having to look up their location, but as the draw is still regionalised until Monday, I was not that surprised to find out they are in Leicestershire. The Callingtons Community complex is sold out with 1,500 fans, including 250 visitors from Derbyshire lucky enough to have the golden tickets. If the game ends in a draw the replay will be played on Tuesday but both the manager Tony Blanchard and his assistant manager will be travelling to Spain on Sunday for a holiday, so who gets to pick the team is anyone’s guess - such is the madness of the FA Cup.

But away from the romance there is a steelier financial side to be considered. Everything is relative, of course, and the money that teams such as Anstey have made already is probably equivalent to King's Lynn making the fourth round proper.

Today’s game is worth £9,375 to the winners and £3,125 to the losers. Throw in some gate receipts and burger sales and the winning teams will, without doubt, put smiles on their chairmen’s faces.

After this round, though, financially things go into orbit. The first round proper is worth £41,000 to the winners, although the losers now get nothing. The second round winners snaffle an additional £67,000 and when the big boys enter in round three, the prize money jumps to £105,000. For the lucky team that actually win the cup it’s a £2m prize day and even the losers get a cool million for playing their part in the spectacle.

King’s Lynn Town meet Ashington FC today - birth place of two of football’s famous sons, Jack and Sir Bobby Charlton. Ashington have yet to lose a game all season and indeed knocked out a famous name from the past in Bradford Park Avenue, who now ply their trade in the same league as ourselves.

We have priced the game at just £10 for adults and £1 for children, to attract as many floating fans as we can, those that still yearn for that typical cup tie and a 3pm Saturday kick-off. There is a certain fan that is drawn to these early rounds of the cup and it would not surprise me if they also bought sticks of rock if they visited a seaside resort for their holidays.

Whilst the prize money is the cherry there is an awful lot more cake to devour - an away tie to the right League One or Two team could be worth tens of thousands, the only slight inconvenience being that the larger clubs do not, understandably, see playing the likes of King’s Lynn in the same terms that we do, with the result that prices are dropped and with stewarding costs being an allowable deduction, the net gate receipts can be far lower than you would think.

Draw a league team at home, though, and you are very likely to get TV trucks of all shapes and sizes making a bee line to your green oasis and with it a cheque which can be anything depending upon which station picks you and when the game will be played.

The TV companies want an upset, disasters boost ratings and the more likely you are to create one the better your chance of a lucrative TV slot. Some of the larger clubs even leave the smaller ones with their share of the gate receipts, after all, the money they receive will probably not be enough to pay for the jet to take their players home. To those clubs it is a token gesture, but to clubs like ours, it is literally all about survival.

Whatever people say about the cup’s popularity everyone remembers the upsets. Micky Thomas’s free-kick beating Arsenal at The Racecourse, Ronnie Radford’s unstoppable bullet being the doing of Newcastle, Sutton United dispensing with Coventry and of course Wimbledon in the 1988 final forcing Liverpool to pick up runners-up medals. There are of course many more; which is unlike most European Cup competitions when you can have several bad results and still remain in the competition, with the FA Cup it’s instant death.

For our club, we would love to make the third round. I think the last time we did it was in 1962 when we went 4-0 down to Everton at Goodson Park. It may not be a glorious exit but if history was to repeat itself it would certainly make our season something special as well as keeping the lights on both on and off the pitch.



