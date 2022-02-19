Two more on trial with Linnets - including a Premier League 'tip'

Two more players will join King’s Lynn Town on trial next week as manager Tommy Widdrington continues his bid to beat the National League drop.

“I have got two lads coming in to train all week, next week,” he said. “One has got a lot of Football League experience and one is coming on a recommendation from an ex-Premier League manager.

“So from that point of view I’m always looking, but I am not going to sign anybody unless he’s going to improve the XI, not just the 16.

“We have got some really good lads here, good, young and talented, some lads who will go on to play at higher levels I believe, but also we need some who are right for the moment and the situation we find ourselves in. Not many people will want to come and play in this environment, they have to be the right mentality.”

When there are players coming in, there are usually some going out, but Widdrington admits two players who don’t feature on his plans have turned down loan moves.

“I’d like one or two to go out on loan because if they are not playing for me they are not doing what they are getting paid for, so at the end of the day, it is easy to sit on a good contract and a wage,” he said. “Nobody held a gun to the club’s head to give them a contract so I am not blaming the players for that, but I would just like to think that as a player, if you are not playing at the club that you are employed by then you should, as an individual, want to go and play to make yourself selectable for your club.

“If people don’t agree with me about that, firstly I don’t care and, secondly, they will get more annoyed with it as time goes on than I will.

“I have two or three players that are not featuring in my plans on a matchday at this moment in time and therefore I will help them. I have offered one player three or four clubs to go to and I have offered another player two or three clubs to go to, but they don’t seem too keen to want to go.

“Whether that is because they love me, which I don’t think is the case, or they just want to sit, which I do think is the case, then they won’t sit still for very long.”